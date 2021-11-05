Priceville High cross-country coach Chris Odom will be a busy man on Saturday.
That’s a blessing.
For the first time in school history, the Bulldogs will have both the girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams competing in the AHSAA State Championship. It will be the girls' first time in the meet and the fourth consecutive time that the boys will be racing against the state’s best Class 4A teams at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.
It will also be the final step — or in this case steps — in what has been a historic season for the program.
“Our first year, we were awful,” said senior Brody Long, who joined the team as an eighth grader in 2017. “The only reason we had a team was because the freshman basketball team was forced to run that year.
“To see the level of the program from us not knowing a single thing about running, to now having guys who want to go out and compete every day, it’s a big difference.”
Fellow senior Carson Taylor said the work ethic is certainly different.
“Whenever I first started, I wouldn’t do long runs on the weekends or even run on the weekends,” said Taylor, who is in his third season with the program. “Now, I run every single day, regardless of what’s going on.”
The difference showed during the Class 4A Section 4 meet last week at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park.
Priceville’s boys team won the competition in convincing fashion, and the Bulldogs’ girls team qualified for state with a third-place finish. Junior Adam Taylor won individual honors with a personal record time of 16:36.61, junior MacLain Lawson finished third, and senior Carson Taylor finished seventh. The other two runners scoring points for Priceville were Long (18th) and senior Chase Akridge (29th).
On the girls’ side, junior Elizabeth Cain finished second overall with a time of 21:24.37. Other Priceville runners scoring points were sophomore Mae Vick (seventh), junior Aubrey Weddington (eighth), sophomore Georgia Thrash (24th) and sophomore Anna Pilkington (28th).
Championship hardware from that meet will undoubtedly find a way into a prominent spot in the school’s trophy case. However, a series of snapshots taken daily since practice began in August may be the best way to remember this team’s dedication.
Each snapshot was taken on Odom’s cell phone. In some the sky is dark, while the sun is newly risen in others. Each was taken during the team’s pre-school practice sessions and posted on the program’s Facebook site.
The early morning practices in Odom’s program began three seasons ago. It was really a matter of convenience at first but has grown into much more.
“It gets hard, I think the middle of the week is the hardest,” said Akridge. “But, I think it’s a great test of a team’s mentality and an individual’s character. We all committed, at the end of last school year, that we would all come here and we would run the full season. We wake up because we want to be a successful team.”
Adam Taylor, whose nickname is ‘Woody’, is at the front of the pack but Odom said it’s the team aspect that has pushed them to success. The boys’ team is rounded out by juniors Zach Irvine, Preston Wilson and Chandler Dawson, who shaved a team-best six minutes off his personal record this season, and freshmen Hayden Witt and Hayden Denson.
“With Woody, his potential has always been there but he’s never fully trained,” Odom said. “Having McLain to run with him and kind of push him, I think really helped tremendously. You have those three seniors, who are just competitors, and having the other mix of juniors, sophomores and freshmen come in competing. The great thing about this team is every person has scored points this year. It’s truly one team.”
The girls team has a different look from a year ago, partly because of numbers. Only three girls were on the team last season and senior Reagan Crumley was not only the lone returnee but the top recruiter.
“She was really good at convincing people to be a part of this team, she kind of suckered us into it,” said senior Bella Thrash.
Crumley admits that the early morning practice time wasn’t prominent in her recruiting pitch.
“I may have brushed over it,” Crumley said.
Nine runners make up the girls team this season, including senior Reese Banks and junior McKenna Griffith. Cain, who comes from a running family, has been the leader.
“Elizabeth showed that they could be successful,” Odom said. “We have some competitive girls, maybe more so than the guys. Just having someone come in, with the work ethic she has, really, really rubbed off. She comes in, she’s no nonsense, and she just works. The others see that and I really think it inspires them.”
