Three more area basketball teams advanced to regional play Tuesday, with Priceville (boys) and Decatur Heritage (boys and girls) picking up wins in subregional play.
Priceville, a 71-63 winner over DAR, will play Handley in the Class 4A Northeast Regional on Saturday at Jacksonville State.
The Decatur Heritage boys and girls swept Valley Head, with the boys winning 79-50 and the girls winning 76-56. Both teams will open play in the Class 1A Northeast Regional on Saturday, with the boys playing Cornerstone and the girls playing Sumiton Christian.
Boys teams from Hartselle (6A), Lawrence County (5A), West Morgan (4A), East Lawrence (3A), Tanner (2A) and Hatton (2A) all lost in subregional play on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage boys 79, Valley Head 50: Brayden Kyle led three Decatur Heritage (17-8) players in double figures with a game-high 23 points on Tuesday.
Kyle also had 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 46-26 at halftime. Hayden Page had 16 points and six rebounds for Decatur Heritage and Jordan Davis finished with 10 points.
Chandler Johnson (15) and Elan Bain (10) each scored in double figures for Valley Head.
Decatur Heritage girls 76, Valley Head 56: Brantleigh Williams and Genie McGhee provided double-double performances to lead Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
The game was tight early, with Valley Head leading 19-15 after one quarter and Decatur Heritage leading 35-34 at the half. The Eagles took control in the second half, outscoring Valley Head 21-1 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Williams finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Decatur Heritage, while McGhee added 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Alex Jackson had 11 points and Kennedy Kyle scored 10 off of the bench.
Pinson Valley boys 66, Hartselle 57: Luke Ward and Kiah Key combined for 25 points as Hartselle’s season came to an end in subregional play at Pinson Valley.
Ward led the Tigers (17-16) with 14 points and Key scored 11. Ryan Dunn and Thomas Itsede each scored nine points and Rylan Smothers had eight.
Pinson Valley led 25-20 at the half and was led by Caleb White’s game-high 25 points. Isaiah Sims (13) and Terry Conner (12) also scored in double figures for the Indians.
Lauderdale County boys 75, East Lawrence 56: K’lebb Hill scored a team-high 13 points as East Lawrence came up short against host Lauderdale County on Tuesday in subregional play.
Lauderdale County led by four points going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Eagles 25-11 to pull away.
Peyton Kelly added 12 points for East Lawrence and Isaih Hubbard scored 10. Brodey Lentz led Lauderdale County with a season-high 27 points.
In other boys games, Lee-Huntsville defeated Lawrence County 88-32, Deshler topped West Morgan 61-58, Sheffield beat Tanner 61-38 and Mars Hill defeated Hatton 73-50.
Tennis
Decatur splits with James Clemens: Decatur split a match with James Clemens on Tuesday, with the girls winning 8-1 and the boys falling 6-3.
Abby Glover (10-2), Dawson Fite (10-5), Emma Tapscott (10-4), Vivi Blakely (10-1) and Mattie Fite (10-5) each picked up singles win for the girls team, while doubles pairs of Anna Hardin-Glover (6-0, 6-1), Dawson Fite-Tapscott (6-1, 6-0) and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant (6-3, 6-4) also picked up wins.
Hampton DeMent (10-4) and Brady Mann (10-3) each picked up singles wins for the boys and teamed for a 7-6, 6-4 win in doubles play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.