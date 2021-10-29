MADISON — Priceville had already clinched a playoff spot but achieved several milestones with a 55-0 victory over St. John Paul II on Friday.
Priceville will host Region 6 Etowah (6-4) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Although Etowah finished in a three-way tie for first place (5-1) in its region, it lost tiebreakers to finish as the third seed.
"I know last year they had a deep run in the playoffs," Priceville coach Chris Foster said. "I know year in and year out (they're) a talented team."
Etowah reached the state semifinals in 2020.
Mason Cartee led the Bulldogs with three touchdown runs. Jaxson Thomas added two scores on the ground. Kekey Fletcher, Jake Langlois and Samuel Holmes each rushed for a touchdown. Priceville led 21-0 at halftime and tacked on the same point total in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
"Our linemen come out and work hard every day," said Cartee, whose scoring runs went for 1, 78 and 28 yards. "Big thanks to them because everything's not possible without them."
The defense was sparked by Nash Terry with a sack and a fumble recovery. Brody Oliver and Bailey Rea each recovered a fumble. Holmes picked off a pass.
Brennan Davis had a fumble recovery and a sack for St. John Paul II (0-10).
The Bulldogs accomplished a program-best 9-1 regular season for the first time ever and nine overall wins for the first time. Priceville went 8-2 in the regular season in 2015 and lost in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The team was 8-4 overall after a 7-3 regular season in 2019.
"We set school history tonight," Holmes said. "Never happened in Priceville history so just a great feeling"
Also, Foster, in his third season, tied former Priceville coach Dirk Strunk for most coaching wins at the school (23).
Foster credited the players for buying into the coaching staff's approach to winning.
"Our goal has always been to be the most physical team out on the field," Foster explained. "I felt like throughout this season more times than not we've been able to accomplish that goal."
Oliver agreed.
"Everybody just came to practice and worked hard and they put in all the sweat and blood," Oliver said.
