PRICEVILLE — A dominant performance was punctuated by a big boy touchdown on Friday night in Priceville High’s victory over visiting West Morgan.
How dominant were the Bulldog defenders?
So much so, that 6-foot-2, 301-pound defensive lineman Tyler Cappi scored as many points as the Rebels in Priceville’s 24-7 victory in the Class 4A Region 8 opener for both teams.
“There was no controlling the sideline on that one,” said a smiling Priceville head coach Chris Foster about the reaction following Cappi’s 39-yard touchdown return following the interception with 8:15 left in the game.
The Bulldog defense grabbed control of things long before that. West Morgan (2-1 overall) had 12 yards on 16 offensive plays in the first half, didn’t get its initial first down until there was 9:16 left in the game and didn’t score until a pretty 15-yard pitch-and-catch from Braxton Peters to Kaden Cook with 5:09 remaining. West Morgan finished with 81 yards in total offense.
“I couldn’t prouder of those guys,” said Foster, whose team improved to 2-0 overall. “(Defensive coordinator Preston Potter) put together a great game plan and they did a phenomenal job of going out there, setting the tone and controlling the game.”
Offensive mistakes by Priceville and strong defense by West Morgan was the story early on. The Bulldogs lost fumbles deep in their own territory on their first two possessions. The first came on a strip by Daniel Johnson and recovery by Peters at the 14-yard line, and the other came when a botched exchange was recovered at the 19.
Each time, the Bulldog defense bowed up and made a stop.
“In those situations, you think if you can hold them to a field goal, you’re successful,” Foster said. “They don’t get any points. That’s cherry on top there, it was incredible.”
The Priceville offense managed to get scoring drive going in the first half, and not surprisingly it came after a huge defensive play. Four Priceville defenders combined for a stop on fourth-and-one near midfield. The offense then moved 51 yards on nine plays with Xander Gaines gaining 38 yards on the drive and Mason Cartee capping it with a three-yard scoring run on fourth down. Kennedy’s extra point gave Priceville a 7-0 lead with 9:25 left in the half.
The Bulldogs took more than six minutes off the clock on a fourth-quarter drive that finished with a 26-yard field goal by Cody Kennedy. On their next possession, the Bulldogs used a 23-yard pass from quarterback Jackson Prickett to Kennedy to set up a seven-yard scoring run by Cartee with 11:26 left in the game.
West Morgan’s initial first down came on a 19-yard run by Peters. Three plays later, Cameron Scheiber, who split quarterback time with Peters, rolled left and attempted to throw. Priceville linebacker Jacob Langlois hit Schreiber’s arm, and the ball popped up into the waiting arms of Cappi. He lumbered 39 yards for the score to give his team a 24-0 lead.
“It’s amazing,” Cappi said. “I even bet one of my friends a 100 bucks I’d score this season. I won. It’s amazing feeling. Of course (Langlois) was the one who caused that fumble and all my teammates blocking, I appreciate it.”
It wasn’t an easy night for the Priceville offense against a gritty West Morgan defense, even though the Bulldogs produced 276 yards on the ground. Cartee had 163 yards on 35 carries and Gaines had 107 yards on 12 carries.
“We made a ton of mistakes, and we got a lot to work on,” Foster said. “This is a win you can build off, not one you’re going to get a big head from, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.