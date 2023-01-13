PRICEVILLE — Weston Hancock scored 20 of his 22 points in the third quarter to help Class 4A No. 8 Good Hope beat Priceville 56-53 in Friday's Area 13 matchup.
The Bulldogs (9-9, 3-3) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and carried a lead into the third quarter.
However, a 20-point third quarter by the Raiders' Weston Hancock propelled his team to a seven-point lead at the end of the period. Hancock, who missed the entire fourth quarter due to a foot injury, scored Good Hope's final 20 points of the third quarter. He connected on five 3-pointers in the frame.
"Weston Hancock was really big in that third quarter," Good Hope coach Drew Adams said. "He's been inconsistent from 3, but when he's on he's on. He stepped on a foot coming down from a 3, so he tweaked it and it swelled up and he couldn't really move much, so we couldn't really get him in there in the fourth quarter."
Colton Lindsay added 12 points for Good Hope (16-6, 4-2). K'mal Bell had 11.
Tyler Case had a team-high 17 points for Priceville. Sammy Holmes had 15, and Cole Lindeman scored 13.
Lindeman was recognized during halftime of the girls game for surpassing the 1,000-point mark at Priceville. He is fifth all time on the the Bulldogs' scoring list.
Priceville led 27-17 with five minutes left in the first half. Good Hope rallied to climb ahead 46-37 with 1:59 remaining in the third period. The Bulldogs responded in the fourth quarter to lead 52-51 and 53-52 late in regulation.
Tyler Cone's 2-point basket with 49 seconds left in the game gave Good Hope a 54-53 lead.
After Priceville missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Bell made two free throws at the 25.9-second mark to increase Good Hope's cushion to three.
Priceville's game-tying effort at the buzzer rimmed out.
"The guys played really hard," Priceville coach JR Dilbeck said. "That's all I ask. Great defense, (but) we didn't make free throws."
The Bulldogs missed five of seven free-throw attempts in the final four minutes of regulation, failing to capitalize on Good Hope missing eight of its 11 attempts during that stretch.
"If we just make free throws, I think we stretch the lead out," Dilbeck added.
Good Hope girls 60, Priceville 48: Leslie Hames led the Bulldogs (12-6, 4-2) with 20 points. Ashlyn Johnson had 10. Gracin Prater grabbed 12 rebounds, and Zoey Benson had nine boards.
Ivey Maddox finished with 26 points for top-ranked Good Hope (22-0, 6-0). Heather Tetro added 11 and Bailey Tetro contributed 10.
The Raiders, who defeated Priceville 79-62 in December, claimed the Area 13 regular-season title and will host the area tournament. The Bulldogs will be the No. 2 seed.
Priceville coach Terrie Nelson credited Good Hope for being a solid all-around team.
"They've got so many weapons, and they shoot so well," Nelson said. "That's why they're ranked No. 1 and are now 22-0. That's a great test for us."
Priceville trailed 19-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs got within six points twice (23-17 and 25-19) and were down 14 (35-21) before heading into halftime with Good Hope leading 35-23.
The Raiders maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way with its largest lead at 19 heading into the final period.
Good Hope's quickness on defense stifled Priceville throughout the game.
"Our girls are able to get after it defensively," Good Hope coach Justin said. "We were able to turn steals into points."
"They're everywhere," Nelson agreed. "Their defense is unbelievable. They use their hands well. They get beat they're helping. Next person is rotating. You have a small margin of error."
Good Hope coach Justin Aby foresees more matchups with the Bulldogs this season.
"Coach Nelson does a great job with the girls," Aby said. "Priceville is known for girls basketball. She's got a really good team, a team we're going to play multiple times this year, especially in the postseason."
Both Priceville teams will play in the Morgan County tournament next week. The boys will be the No. 2 boys seed and play the host and third seed Danville on Friday at 7:45 p.m. The girls are the top seed in their bracket and will play the Danville/Brewer winner on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
