PRICEVILLE — Running back Jerry Burton rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night to lead Priceville to a 20-16 win over county rival Brewer.
It was the final game of the regular season for the Bulldogs, who are headed to the Class 4A playoffs. Priceville (7-3) will host Rogers next Friday.
“This was an amazing game for our team,” Burton said. “It’s been amazing season, and we’re excited to be in the playoffs.”
Burton’s efforts against Brewer pushed the junior’s season totals to an unofficial 2,217 yards and 28 touchdowns.
It has indeed been an amazing season for the Bulldogs, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. During the three years in between playoff appearances, Priceville won just four games.
The outlook for this season looked unknown when head coach Jason Simmons left late in the summer to join the staff at Oxford High. Chris Foster was hired to be the Bulldogs' new head coach.
“I came in thinking that if I could find an offense that suited our players we could be successful,” Foster said.
The plan was good old-fashioned physical football with Burton at the point of attack.
“My offensive line has done a great job blocking, and our defense has really played great,” Burton said.
Friday’s loss brings to an end a season filled with injuries for Brewer. Starting quarterback Patrick Johnson was back for the Priceville game after going down with an injury in Game 3.
Johnson rallied Brewer in the final seconds on a drive that got as far as Priceville’s 25 before the clock ran out.
“It’s been a tough season with a lot of injuries,” Brewer head coach Geoff Walters said. “We’ve never had the same starting lineup two games in a row. College coaches talk about next man up, but it doesn’t work that way in high school. You just don’t have the numbers.”
Brewer (3-7) in Class 5A, Region 8 misses the playoffs after making it in 2018 for the first time since 1999. The Patriots have lost seven of their last eight games after opening the season 2-0.
A blocked field goal in the third quarter and an interception inside the Priceville 10 in the fourth quarter were killers for the Patriots.
Brewer running back Johnathan Morgan was a bright spot with 126 yards rushing and one touchdown on 19 carries.
The Patriots also scored on a 32-yard field goal by Thomas Gipner and a 43-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Kris Bramlett.
