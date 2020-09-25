DANVILLE — Priceville High stepped out of region play for a trip to a county rival on Friday night. The Bulldogs also took time to prove a point in the commanding 49-8 victory over homestanding Danville.
“I felt they were the more physical team last year, and I wanted to prove we could adjust to that this year,” said Priceville head coach Chris Foster, whose team dropped a 26-25 decision to the Hawks last season.
The Bulldogs (4-1) left little doubt which team was more physical this time around. Offensively, the Bulldogs rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns, with Jerry Burton contributing 135 yards and four of the scores. Defensively, the Bulldogs limited the Hawks (1-5) to 11 yards in the first half and didn’t lose the shutout until Cameron Moore wedged in from two yards out with 32.7 seconds remaining in the game.
Priceville also scored twice on special teams, with Landon Shockley recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for the game’s first score and Mason Cartee closing the scoring with a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Overall, it was a thorough win for a Priceville team that has outscored its opponents 136-70 in the three games since dropping a 7-3 decision to West Morgan.
Burton took care of most of the first-half scoring as the Bulldogs took a 29-0 lead into the break. The senior running back carried the ball 10 times for 90 yards in the first half with scoring runs of 1, 8 and 11 yards. JJ Vallejo was successful on three extra points in the first half, and a low snap on another turned into a 2-point conversion pass from quarterback/holder Wyatt Hurt to Xander Gaines.
Burton also opened the second half scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run with 7:55 left in the third quarter. Overall, Burton carried the ball 19 times and was able to stay fresh by not playing as much on defense as he had the past two games. Linebacker Tristan Holmes returned to the lineup after missing the past two games.
“That was good to have Tristan back out there playing defense, to give Jerry a little bit of a break and run the football more,” Foster said.
The Bulldogs also got contributions from others in the run game. Cartee had 12 carries for 80 yards, Gaines carried the ball seven times for 33 yards, and Peyton Fowler had 23 yards rushing with a 14-yard touchdown run. Hurt was 4-of-7 passing, all in the first half, for 81 yards.
Danville was led by Moore, who carried the ball 22 times for 101 yards with 87 of those yards coming in the second half.
“I thought, defensively, we came out and held them pretty good,” Foster said. “I was really proud of the effort and tenacity we brought to the game.”
Priceville returns to Class 4A Region 8 play next week with a visit to Rogers. Danville has a bye week.
