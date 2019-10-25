PRICEVILLE — Priceville fell short of winning what would have been only its second region title, but the Bulldogs did clinch a home playoff game Thursday night by squeezing past visiting West Morgan, 24-22, in the final Class 4A Region 7 game for both teams.
When the night began, Priceville had a chance to grab a share of the region title with a win over the Rebels and a Danville victory over Fairview. Danville was blitzed by Fairview, but clinching the home playoff game is still a big deal for a Priceville program that has played in only two postseason games.
“I think it’s huge,” said first-year head coach Chris Foster. “About four years ago was the last time they’ve been to the playoffs (after winning) the region championship. To get another home playoff game and an opportunity to win this program’s first playoff game, that’s all you can ask for.”
Thursday’s win featured a large dose of running back Jerry Burton, a defense that kept a big-play West Morgan offense in check most of the night and solid special teams play. Burton used the blocking of his offensive teammates to rush for 281 yards on 31 bruising carries. The Bulldogs gained all of their 374 yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs (6-3 overall, 5-2 Region 7) opened the scoring with a 17-yard burst by Burton with 8:41 left before halftime. After a West Morgan penalty, the Bulldogs converted on a run by quarterback Wyatt Hurt.
West Morgan tied the game with 12.5 seconds left in the first half on a 7-yard pass from Glavine Segars to Jakobe Griffin and a 2-point conversion run by Zachary Alexander.
Priceville scored on the opening drive of the second half when Hurt fought his way into the end zone from two yards out. The 74-yard drive featured 72 rushing yards by Burton and J.J. Vallejo added the extra point.
The Bulldogs added to the lead on a 13-yard touchdown run by Burton with 9:56 left in the game. The extra point was blocked, leaving the Bulldogs with a 21-8 lead. However, West Morgan (3-7 overall, 2-5 Region 7) answered quickly when Segar threw the ball into the end zone and Jakobe Fletcher made a juggling catch to complete the 37-yard scoring play. A 2-point conversion failed and Priceville held a 21-14 lead with 8:04 remaining.
Vallejo’s 32-yard field goal gave the Bulldogs a 24-14 lead with 2:05 left. West Morgan refused to fold, moving 62 yards on 10 plays before Adam Lucas scored on a 3-yard run with 45 seconds left. The Rebels followed with a 2-point conversion pass from Kaden Cook to Scott Cottingham. But Priceville recovered the ensuing onside kick and began celebrating the important win.
