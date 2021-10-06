DECATUR — Priceville picked up a pair of wins over Class 6A competition in high school volleyball on Tuesday, defeating Decatur 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) and Cullman 2-1 (25-22, 19-25, 18-16).
Katelyn Falciani led Priceville with 19 kills, seven digs and six aces. Emma Rehmer had 20 assists, five digs and two aces for the Bulldogs (23-17) and Ashlyn Johnson finished with 12 assists, five digs and three aces. Anna Catherine Clotfelter had seven blocks and five kills.
Lawrence County picks up area win
Anna Clare Hutto, Ava Boyll and Josie Rae Jones each had seven kills as Lawrence County picked up a 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-21) area win over Russellville on Tuesday.
Hutto finished with seven digs, one dig and an ace for the Red Devils (35-14), while Jones added five aces and two digs. Sarah Dutton had 12 digs and Skye Letson had five blocks and four kills.
Kylie Graham had six kills and an assist.
Lawrence County continues play in the Lawrence County Tournament today at Hatton.
Hartselle goes 1-2 in quad match
Ashley Holshouser finished with 21 kills and 16 digs as Hartselle (30-19) finished 1-2 in a match with Sparkman, Athens and James Clemens on Tuesday.
Hartselle fell 2-1 (25-19, 22-25, 18-16) to Class 7A Sparkman, swept Athens 2-0 (25-20, 25-19) and lost 2-0 (25-12, 25-18) to Class 7A James Clemens.
Jadyn Chesser had 17 kills, 24 digs, four assists, three blocks and three aces for the Tigers. Lydia Simmons had 11 kills and KJ Jones had 10 kills, 13 digs and three assists.
Megan Lee recorded 39 digs and Grace Tapscott finished with 58 assists, 15 digs, seven kills and two aces.
Lindsay Lane wins Decatur Heritage Invitational
Lindsay Lane went 4-0 on Saturday to win the Decatur Heritage Invitational.
The Lions defeated Athens Bible School (25-16, 25-23) and Fairview (25-21, 25-17) in pool play before beating Winston County (25-22, 16-25, 15-13) in the semifinals. The Lions rallied after dropping the first set to Spring Garden in the championship match to pick up a 2-1 (24-26, 25-19, 15-10) win and the tournament title.
Halley Waltman finished the day with 40 kills, 35 digs, 12 assists and a pair of blocks for Lindsay Lane, while Lindsey Holland had 37 kills, 41 digs, 31 assists and four blocks.
Chole Ruble recorded 51 assists and Angela Kahler had 42 digs.
