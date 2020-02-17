HANCEVILLE — Priceville matched one of the top girls programs in North Alabama through three quarters, but the fourth quarter gave Deshler a 75-64 victory today in the Class 4A Northwest Regional semifinals.
Deshler outscored Priceville 29-17 in the final quarter to force a matchup with Rogers for the regional championship on Wednesday.
The game started out like it would be a blowout with Deshler leading 20-10 after the first quarter. Priceville answered with a big quarter of its own taking a 33-30 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs were up 47-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Priceville went up 58-57 with 4:42 to play, but would not score for the next 3:18. By then Deshler had built an eight-point lead at 67-59.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort from this team all season,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said.
Junior Jenna Walker led Priceville (21-10) with 24 points. Freshman Zoey Benson had 15 points.
Free throws were Priceville’s downfall. The Bulldogs hit 21 of 37. Priceville hit 30 of 56 field goal attempts, but just four of 17 in the final quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.