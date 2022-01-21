The Priceville girls are one win away from making school history.
After beating Brewer, 50-40, on Thursday night, the Priceville girls advance to the Morgan County Tournament championship game Saturday night at West Morgan.
A victory Saturday would give the Priceville girls their first ever Morgan County Tournament championship.
“This would be huge for our program and this group of girls,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “Winning this would be a great way to help us prepare for the postseason.”
Basketball has been played for a long time at Priceville, but the girls program didn’t get started until the 2002-2003 season. The Bulldogs have won area championships and advanced to regional play several times, but the program has never claimed the county championship.
Also advancing to Saturday’s finals were the Danville boys with a 62-48 win over the Falkville Blue Devils. Kohl Randolph led Danville with 25 points.
Danville will be playing for its first Morgan County Tournament championship since 1992.
--
Priceville girls 50, Brewer 40: The Bulldogs (15-4) jumped on Brewer early and led 20-5 after the first quarter. It was 27-15 at halftime and 35-18 after three quarters. Priceville had a 52-27 rebounding advantage and made 21 steals.
The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, were led by junior Zoey Benson with 13 points and nine rebounds. Junior Lauren Hames had nine points and six rebounds. Her sister, freshman Leslie Hames, had nine points, eight steals and seven rebounds.
Sophomore Reagan Watkins had eight rebounds to go with four points. Sophomore Gracin Prater had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals to go with one point.
“We came out with a lot of fight and played really hard tonight,” Nelson said. “I’m really proud of our rebounding. We’ve worked hard on that. Our 21 steals show how hard we hustled.”
Hope West led Brewer (7-16) with 18 points.
--
Danville boys 62, Falkville 48: The Hawks jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter thanks in part to 12 points from Randolph. Danville led 30-21 at halftime and 43-33 after three quarters.
Danville (17-5) is ranked No. 7 in Class 3A. The Hawks got 14 points from Jo Jo Whisenant, who also had five rebounds, five assists and six steals. Witten Morgan had seven points and five rebounds.
Avery Miller’s 15 points led Falkville (16-9). Dawson Norwood added 10 points for the Blue Devils.
