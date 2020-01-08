PRICEVILLE — Now with the holidays in the past, it’s time to turn attention to area play.
The Priceville girls and Danville boys did a good job of that Tuesday night.
The Priceville girls (11-8, 3-0) stayed undefeated in Class 4A, Area 13 with a 54-24 win over Danville.
The Danville boys (13-4, 3-1) stayed in the hunt for first-place in the area with a 54-38 win over Priceville.
There aren’t too many times that a team wins a basketball game without scoring in the fourth quarter. That’s what the Priceville girls did against Danville. The Bulldogs built a 40-10 halftime lead. Reserves played most of the second half. Coach Terrie Nelson played 12 players with nine scoring points.
“I really like it when the scoring is spread out and everyone contributes like they did tonight,” Nelson said.
Freshman Zoey Benson had 11 points and six rebounds. Junior Jenna Walker had eight points and 11 rebounds. Senior Lannah Johnson had nine points. Only 11 of Priceville’s 54 points were scored by seniors.
Emma Broadfoot led Danville with 17 points.
Priceville’s boys got off to a good start against Danville with a 9-7 lead after one quarter, but K.J. Melson's 3-point basket late in the second quarter put Danville up for good at 18-17. Danville closed out the quarter with an 11-2 run.
Danville was up 33-21 in the third when senior Wren Cole went down with an ankle injury. The senior was driving to the basket in traffic and may have stepped on another player’s foot when he came down.
With Cole done for the night, Melson picked up the pace. The junior scored 24 points, including five 3-point baskets. He had 16 in the second half.
Cole finished with 13 and Kohl Randolph had 11. Seth Hood’s 21 points led Priceville. He had 17 in the second half.
Danville coach Scott Ellis hopes Cole recovers by Friday. The Hawks travel to Huntsville for a big area matchup with Saint John Paul II. Danville beat the Falcons 67-56 on Dec. 13.
“We knew coming into the season we could score points,” Ellis said. “We thought that if we could play some defense we could take it to the next level. The players have bought into it. They are a group of extremely unselfish players.”
Priceville hosts West Limestone in a non-area matchup Saturday. The Bulldogs host area-rival West Morgan next Tuesday.
