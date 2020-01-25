FALKVILLE — The motto for the Priceville girls basketball team is “Refuse to lose.”
That’s what they did Friday night in the semifinals of the Morgan County Tournament.
The Bulldogs knocked off two-time defending champion Brewer, 57-42, after trailing 12-2 at the end of first quarter.
“After the first quarter, everybody on our bench was saying ‘Refuse to lose,’” junior guard Jenna Walker said. “There’s no way we were going to lose this game.”
Priceville plays Hartselle tonight at 6:30 with a chance to claim its first ever county tournament championship.
The boys championship will be a rematch from last year. West Morgan (13-9) gets to test Hartselle again after downing Danville, 72-68, Friday night. Hartselle beat West Morgan, 72-45, in last year’s championship game.
Priceville girls 57, Brewer 42: The matchup of the teams in last year’s girls finals went completely different after it looked like a repeat of last year when Brewer jumped out to a 12-2 lead. Priceville was stone-cold in the first quarter with two points on two free throws.
The Bulldogs’ first field goal came 10:11 into the game on a basket by Walker. That seemed to open the flood gates. Priceville would outscore Brewer 55-28 the rest of the way.
Walker finished the night with 29 points, two assists, three steals and one big charge she took in the fourth with Priceville holding a 10-point lead with 4:22 to play.
“I knew she (Evaiah Burrows) was coming and I was ready to take the charge,” Walker said.
A Walker 3 that came 35 seconds later pushed the lead to 13. Another Walker 3 with 2:35 made it a 16-point lead at 55-39 and the game was pretty much over.
Senior Lannah Johnson, who is playing on two bad knees, scored nine points. She had two big 3s in the second quarter that helped turn the game around.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “Lannah really stepped up big when we needed her. She’s given us great senior leadership all season.”
Burrows and Elizabeth Alexander each had 10 points for Brewer (16-8). Jacie Andrews scored nine.
Priceville (15-8) is 0-2 vs. Hartselle this season. The Tigers won at home, 65-42, and at Priceville, 55-44. Hartselle will be without star guard Masyn Marchbanks, who injured a shoulder Thursday night vs. Falkville. She will miss the rest of the season.
Brewer and Hartselle have won the last eight girls championships.
West Morgan boys 72, Danville 68: The Rebels led 39-29 at halftime and looked to have the game under control with an eight-point lead with 3:21 to play.
Danville wasn’t ready to call it a night. The Hawks slowly whittled the lead to just three with 36 seconds to play, but could get no closer.
Carson Muse led West Morgan with 22 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Ashton Owens had 14 and Kobe Griffin had 11.
KJ Melson led Danville (14-7) with 25 points. Kohl Randolph scored 20 and Wren Cole had 16. Cole had nine in the fourth quarter.
Today’s championship will be the first meeting for West Morgan and Hartselle this season. Hartselle is seeking its fourth straight championship. West Morgan won three straight championships from 2013-2015.
