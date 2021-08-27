PRICEVILLE — Priceville High used the ground game to pound its way to a 70-0 victory over visiting Brewer on Friday night.
The Bulldogs, who were playing in their first official game of the season, piled up 566 rushing yards on 41 carries and scored all 10 touchdowns on the ground. The Bulldogs added 48 passing yards and limited the Patriots to 68 yards of total offense on the night.
Both teams waited out an hour delay because of a storm that arrived in Priceville about the time the game was scheduled to begin. The extra time, obviously, didn’t hurt the Bulldogs. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, the Bulldogs forced a fumble that was recovered by Jacob Langlois at the Patriot 38-yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Jackson Prickett weaved into the end zone from three yards out. After Mason Cartee’s 2-point run, the Bulldogs led 8-0.
It never got any better for the Patriots (0-2).
“I thought we came out and set the tone early,” said Priceville head coach Chris Foster. “Offensive line dominated, defensive line dominated. I’m really proud we finally got this season kicked off.”
Cartee, the team’s feature back after Jerry Burton served in that role the past few seasons, opened the season with a bang. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound junior gained 226 yards on 15 carries with touchdown runs of 46, 10, 37, 23 and 39 yards.
“I was really proud of him,” said Foster of Cartee, who also had an interception. “He played both ways (and) did a great job on both sides of the ball.”
He had plenty of help from his teammates. It began up front with an offensive line that created holes throughout the night. Priceville nearly had three runners rush for at least 100 yards. Cartee led the way with KeKey Fletcher adding 148 yards on nine carries with a scoring run of 32 yards, and Jaxon Thomas had 94 yards on seven carries with touchdown runs of 59 and 30 yards. Blitz Clemons wasn’t far behind with 81 yards on four carries, including a 52-yard scoring run.
Only one of Priceville’s scoring runs came from inside the 10-yard line, and all but two were of at least 20 yards.
The Bulldogs also made plenty of big plays on defense with interceptions by Langlois, Cartee, Samuel Holmes and Bryant Stephens and the fumble recovery by Langlois. Priceville also had 11 tackles for loss, and Xander Gaines had the team’s lone sack. Three of the tackles for loss were made by Tristan Holmes.
Afterward, Foster said he would emphasize to his team the need to move on to the next test, which is a visit from a West Morgan team that is 2-0.
“I think it begins with the speech tonight, just letting them know we’re going to enjoy this one for 24 hours before getting ready for next week,” Foster said.
