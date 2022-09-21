The Priceville Bulldogs recorded their third straight shutout last Friday.
That accomplishment has moved them up three places in the Class 4A rankings this week to No. 7.
Priceville (5-0) first entered the Top 10 after the first two shutout wins over Madison County, 35-0, and DAR, 47-0. The 40-0 win over New Hope last week has bumped the Bulldogs up to their highest state ranking since they were No. 5 during the 2015 season.
Hartselle (5-0) is the only other area team ranked this week. The Tigers are holding at No. 6 after moving there from No. 9 last week.
Five other area teams received votes this week. They are Austin (3-2) in 7A, Decatur (5-0) in 6A, West Morgan (5-0) in 4A, Tanner (3-2) in 2A and Decatur Heritage (3-2) in 1A.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (18); 5-0; 233
2. Fairhope (1); 5-0; 164
3. Central-Phenix City; 4-1; 147
4. Hoover; 4-1; 145
5. Thompson (1); 3-2; 140
6. Opelika; 4-1; 90
7. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 68
8. Enterprise; 3-2; 67
9. Dothan; 4-1; 50
10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 12
Others receiving votes: Sparkman (4-1) 7, Foley (2-2) 5, Prattville (2-2) 5, Austin (3-2) 3, Daphne (3-2) 2, Bob Jones (3-2) 1, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 5-0; 237
2. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 176
3. Saraland (1); 5-0; 164
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 5-0; 136
5. Theodore; 5-0; 122
6. Hartselle; 5-0; 94
7. Gardendale; 3-1; 73
8. Pinson Valley; 2-2; 61
9. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 40
10. Homewood; 4-1; 11
Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (4-0) 8, Decatur (5-0) 8, Benjamin Russell (3-1) 3, McGill-Toolen (2-2) 3, Briarwood (2-2) 2, Helena (4-1) 1, Pike Road (3-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237
2. Leeds; 4-0; 161
3. Ramsay; 4-1; 154
4. Guntersville (1); 5-0; 145
5. Moody; 5-0; 113
6. Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 106
7. Gulf Shores; 4-1; 80
8. Arab; 5-0; 61
9. Vigor; 3-2; 33
10. Beauregard; 5-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (3-1) 11, Demopolis (4-1) 6, Headland (3-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 4, Williamson (4-1) 4, Faith-Mobile (3-1) 3, Southside-Gadsden (4-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 5-0; 222
2. Handley (4); 5-0; 184
3. Andalusia (1); 5-0; 165
4. Oneonta; 5-0; 132
5. Anniston; 5-0; 129
6. Jacksonville; 3-2; 66
7. Priceville; 5-0; 64
8. Northside; 4-1; 57
9. Cherokee Co.; 4-1; 30
10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Deshler (5-0) 15, Montgomery Aca. (3-2) 15, Etowah (4-1) 11, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Orange Beach (2-1) 5, Corner (4-0) 4, American Chr. (4-1) 3, Jackson (2-2) 2, Randolph (4-1) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (16); 3-1; 220
2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 4-1; 165
3. St. James; 4-1; 140
4. Gordo (1); 4-1; 133
5. Mobile Chr.; 4-1; 108
6. Opp; 4-1; 106
7. Winfield; 3-1; 79
8. Straughn; 4-0; 69
9. Houston Aca.; 4-0; 51
10. Thomasville; 4-0; 30
Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1 first-place vote) (4-0) 15, Fayette Co. (4-0) 10, Lauderdale Co. (4-1) 6, Excel (3-1) 4, Trinity (4-1) 2, Madison Aca. (2-2) 1, Randolph Co. (4-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 4-0; 240
2. Highland Home; 5-0; 180
3. Ariton; 4-1; 155
4. Pisgah; 4-0; 137
5. Aliceville; 4-1; 101
6. B.B. Comer; 4-1; 99
7. G.W. Long; 3-1; 80
8. J.U. Blacksher; 4-1; 55
9. Isabella; 4-0; 38
10. Reeltown; 3-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Cleveland (3-1) 11, Clarke Co. (1-3) 9, Lanett (2-3) 7, Vincent (4-1) 5, Luverne (3-2) 4, Southeastern-Blount (4-0) 3, Collinsville (3-1) 2, Tanner (3-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Elba (15); 4-0; 225
2. Leroy (5); 3-0; 195
3. Linden; 5-0; 145
4. Brantley; 4-1; 139
5. Sweet Water; 3-1; 113
6. Valley Head; 4-0; 88
7. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 79
8. Spring Garden; 4-1; 70
9. Meek; 5-0; 43
10. Loachapoka; 5-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (5-0) 9, Millry (4-1) 8, Decatur Heritage (3-2) 1, Lynn (3-1) 1.
