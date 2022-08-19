PRICEVILLE — Mason Cartee scored a pair of first-half touchdowns as Priceville opened the 2022 football season with a 20-8 win over Plainview on Friday.
Behind Cartee, the Bulldogs built a 13-8 halftime lead. That lead was extended to 20-8 when Jaylen Mosley scored on a three-yard run with 9:31 left to play.
Cartee finished with 108 yards on 20 carries, while Blitz Clemons added 141 yards on 10 rushes.
The win marked Priceville’s first against Plainview in three meetings, with the Bulldogs falling to the Bears 64-14 in their last matchup in 2009.
Priceville (1-0) travels to play Fairview next Friday. Plainview will take a week off before hosting Geraldine.
---
West Morgan 41, Randolph 21: West Morgan scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to break a 21-21 tie and open the season with a win on Friday.
A 2-yard touchdown run by Toni Townsend, and converted extra point by Josh Garland, gave the Rebels a 28-21 lead with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter.
Touchdown runs by Braxton Peters (30 yards) and Jeremy Strong (36 yards) and a drive-stopping interception by Townsend sealed the win for West Morgan.
The Rebels struck first when Peters completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Townsend with 5:47 to play in the opening quarter. After a Randolph touchdown pass tied the game at 7 early in the second quarter, Jalen Fletcher broke free for a 76-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 14-7 lead with 6:14 left in the first half.
Randolph tied the game at 14-14 with a two-yard touchdown run on its next possession, but Fletcher returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead for West Morgan with 4:37 to play in the second quarter.
Randolph tied the game for the last time at 21-21 with a short touchdown pass with nine minutes to play in the third quarter.
Fletcher finished with 101 rushing yards on 15 carries for West Morgan. Matthew Jones led the defense with 10.5 tackles. West Morgan (1-0) travels to face Ardmore next Friday.
---
Brewer 20, Hanceville 13: Brewer quarterback Caden Childers accounted for a pair of touchdowns as the Patriots picked up a win to open the season on Friday.
Trailing 7-0 late in the second quarter, Childers completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to DJ Burney with less than a minute until halftime. Noe Perez converted the extra point attempt to tie the game at 7-7 at the half.
Childers gave the Patriots the lead with 4:37 to play in the third quarter on a two-yard touchdown run and the Patriots extended the lead to 20-7 two minutes later when Lukas Simpson scored from two yards out.
Hanceville trimmed the lead to 20-13 with a seven-yard touchdown run with 1:24 to play in the third quarter but would get no closer.
Brewer (1-0) continues play at home next Friday against Arab.
---
West Limestone 27, Ardmore 21: Easton Smith rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries as West Limestone opened its 2022 season with a win over county foe Ardmore on Friday.
Smith scored on runs of four, 40 and three yards as the Wildcats jumped out to a 19-0 lead at the half.
Ardmore got a pair of touchdown runs from Jacob Sanchez (38 yards, seven yards) to trim the lead to 19-14 early in the fourth quarter before Smith scored from two yards out with 6:20 to play to put the game out of reach.
Ardmore quarterback Brayden Hillis connected with Noah Stafford on a 55-yard touchdown pass to close out the scoring with 4:45 to play.
Thomas Colston led Ardmore with 118 rushing yards on 22 carries. The teams combined to rush for 446 total yards.
West Limestone (1-0) continues play next Friday against Clements. Ardmore (0-1) will host West Morgan.
• In other local games, Clements defeated Holly Pond 48-34, Hatton defeated Wilson 30-19 and Falkville fell to Vinemont 46-40.
