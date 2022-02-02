PRICEVILLE — Finishing a game strong is like a coaching commandment in the game of basketball.
A great finish can make a big impact on the game, but sometimes it’s how you start that can make the biggest difference. It did Tuesday night at Priceville.
The Bulldogs beat Danville, 43-26, in a rematch of the Morgan County Tournament championship game won by the Hawks on Jan. 22.
Priceville scored the first 14 points of the game and never let Danville get any closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“Our guys wanted to exorcise that demon from the county tournament,” Priceville coach Gordon Dilbeck said. “They wanted that 20th win real bad.”
The victory pushed Priceville (20-7) to its first 20-win season since 2016. Danville (21-7) passed the 20-win line last week.
With a combined 40 wins and the history of what happened in the county tournament, the matchup was highly anticipated. The anticipation didn’t match the reality for the big crowd watching.
“Priceville came out on fire tonight,” Danville coach Scott Ellis said. “We were sloppy and gave them too many easy baskets.”
Priceville led 19-3 after the first quarter. Jake Langlois and Elijah Hopkins sparked the quick start. Hopkins hit two 3-point baskets. Langlois had seven points, including a three.
“Jake brings the energy every night and he got us going tonight,” Dilbeck said.
Danville battled back in the second quarter to cut the lead to 21-12. Priceville matched that with a 9-1 run to finish the quarter and take a 30-13 lead to the dressing room. The lead grew to as much as 23 points in the final quarter.
Langlois led Priceville with 13 points. Eight different Bulldogs got in the scoring column.
Kohl Randolph topped Danville with 12 points. That was well below his scoring average of 17.4 points. Nobody else had more than five points for the Hawks.
Both teams entered the game ranked in the top 10 in their classifications. Danville is No. 7 in Class 3A and Priceville is No. 9 in Class 4A.
Both teams have one more game in the regular season. Priceville hosts Ardmore on Thursday. Danville is home Thursday vs. Hatton.
Then it’s the playoffs starting next week. Danville is hosting the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament on Tuesday with a game vs. Phil Campbell at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the championship game vs. the East Lawrence-Vinemont winner on Feb. 11.
“It was probably good for us to get a wake-up call like this,” Ellis said. “We need to get past this one and get ready for the area tournament.”
Priceville is the No. 2 team in Class 4A, Area 13 and will travel to Westminster Christian to play Saint John Paul II. The winner advances to play the Westminster Christian vs. Randolph winner.
Priceville girls 59, Danville 18: It was all Bulldogs in this game, too. Priceville (19-6) led 17-8 after the first quarter and 35-12 at halftime.
Zoey Benson topped the scoring for the Bulldogs with 14 points. Lauren Hames had 10 and Natalie Cartee added eight. Alyssa Brooks had 13 for Danville.
