Two of the top running backs in north Alabama are locked in a competitive battle for the Decatur area’s rushing crown six weeks into the season.
Priceville junior Jerry Burton and Clements senior Jairrice Pryor are neck-and-neck in terms of rushing yards and touchdowns. Burton sits at 1,140 yards and 17 touchdowns while Pryor is at 1,042 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also has a passing touchdown.
Both players have been at the center of two teams with winning records.
“It means a lot that they trust me with the ball in my hands to get the ball down the field to score,” Pryor said. “They put that pressure on me to help our team win.”
Burton and Pryor run with the same mentality. They possess the breakaway speed to turn any carry into a long touchdown run. If there is a defender in front of them, they usually choose to go through them, not around them.
Burton paces a rushing attack that has Priceville ranked No. 10 in Class 4A after a 4-1 start. The Bulldogs were last ranked in 2015 when they won a region title.
The junior rushed for over 1,200 yards last season. Priceville won only two games.
Now, he’s loading up the stat sheet, and his team is winning, too. Priceville is hoping to continue its winning streak against Danville on Friday.
“It makes you feel more accomplished in what you do when you win,” Burton said. “You feel emptier when you don’t get those wins.”
New coach Chris Foster told his senior class that he wanted to win as soon as he arrived in July.
He wanted to install a run-first offense behind an experienced offensive line. Having a running back like Burton took his offense to the next level.
Foster described Burton as “perfect” for his system.
“We ask our running backs to be physical and run through arm tackles,” Foster said. “I think Jerry runs with that mindset. The first guy isn’t going to be the guy that tackles him.”
Pryor is in his second year playing for coach Michael Parker. Clements is 3-2 heading into a region game against Lauderdale County.
Last year, he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards as Clements won four games and made the playoffs.
Pryor has taken the next step as a senior leader for the Colts with the help of his dad, Maurice. He joined the coaching staff as a running backs coach this season.
Maurice was a running back for Clements. The son has always looked up to him during his football career.
“My dad always teaches me how to not be satisfied with what I’ve done,” Pryor said. “He tells me to look for ways to get better and do better. He helps me a lot by telling me stories about when he used to play.”
Parker has let Pryor shoulder a lot of the offense this season. He has 142 carries.
It can be tough to find true playmakers at the high school level. Pryor meets that description.
“He’s a game-changer,” Parker said. “He has an experienced offensive line in front of him that does things right. He’s a very humble kid who thanks them all of the time.”
The two running backs have a combined 32 rushing touchdowns. That makes it hard to pick a favorite touchdown from this season.
Pryor actually chose a touchdown that was called back. He jumped over a Tanner defender and sped past the rest of the defense. The play was called back for a penalty. As far as touchdowns that stood, a 79-yard run against Westminster Christian two weeks ago was his favorite.
Burton landed on his 75-yard touchdown Friday against Falkville.
“You have to keep going your hardest on those long runs,” Burton said. “You can’t let up at all. The defense is going their hardest. If you don’t put your full heart into it, they’ll definitely catch you.”
The two players have the same amount of carries this year. Burton has the slight edge in touchdowns and yards. He has 98 more yards than Pryor.
Burton wanted to rush for 20 touchdowns this season. Pryor chose 10 touchdowns as his goal.
Burton is already close to meeting that goal. Pryor has already passed his.
A big game for both usually means a win for their respective teams. With six weeks left, they’re both focused on helping their teams make the playoffs. Being the top rusher in the area would be nice, too.
“I definitely want (the rushing title),” Burton said. “That would be awesome if I got that.”
