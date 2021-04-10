Darrell Haynes has resigned after 21 years as the boys basketball head coach at Priceville.
J.R. Dilbeck was named to replace him last week by the Morgan County School Board.
“There just comes a time when you need to pass the torch,” Haynes said.
Haynes came to Priceville in 2000 as the junior high coach. He transitioned the program to the varsity level when Priceville became a high school again.
He was named The Daily’s 1A-4A Coach of the Year in 2006 when the Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A state tournament final four. The 2011-2012 team went 28-3. The 2012, 2016 and 2017 teams each won area championships and advanced to the regionals.
Priceville won the Morgan County Tournament championship in 2012 and 2016.
Dilbeck has been part of the coaching staff at Priceville since 2007-2008.
“There are some really good kids in the program,” Haynes said. “It has a bright future and I have a lot of confidence that J.R. will be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.