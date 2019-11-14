PRICEVILLE — Priceville junior Jenna Walker was raised to be a point guard.
Her mother, Kim, was a point guard for West Alabama in college before becoming a coach. Jenna would sit in on practices for teams that Kim coached. She would do ball handling and passing drills with the older players, then keep the clock and score when the team scrimmaged or worked on plays.
“I was always on the sidelines pretending I was a player in their practices, working and imitating her players,” Jenna said. “(Kim) taught me at an early age about the difference in the results when you work hard versus when you don’t.”
As she got older, Jenna developed into one of the purest point guards in the state. She is pass first, and it shows in the record books.
She placed herself at No. 22 on the AHSAA’s career assists list with 556 after a nine-assist performance in Priceville’s opening-game win over Decatur on Tuesday. She is the only active player in the top 25.
“Some point guards focus on scoring more,” Jenna said. “I shoot when I’m open, but I love seeing my teammates score off of one of my passes because it helps them have success.”
Last season, Jenna knew her role on a Priceville team with two of the most accomplished players in program history.
The first was Skyler Benson, who scored over 1,000 points for her career. She averaged 13.9 points per game her senior season.
The second was Kathleeen Wheeler. Wheeler was a two-time Decatur Daily Class 1A-4A girls Player of the Year. She was the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 4A Player of the Year last season after averaging 19.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Jenna wanted to do all she could to run the offense and get open looks for two players that she looked up to.
It reflected on the stat sheet, too. She averaged 7.1 assists and had 209 assists for the season playing for coach Terri Nelson and Kim, who is an assistant coach for Priceville.
Jenna also had a game with 16 assists, which was five away from the state record for a single game.
“It’s been hard not having (Kathleen and Skyler),” Jenna said. “I love the new challenge, though. Playing with them was amazing.”
This season, Jenna’s role will change with Wheeler and Benson moving on. Priceville lost over 30 points per game with their departure. Jenna will have to be both a scorer and a passer.
“Jenna has always been a natural leader,” Nelson said. “She's the hardest-working kid. You can expect her to work more even after a practice. That shows up on the court.”
To go along with her nine assists, she was the team's co-leader in points with 18 in the opener against Decatur.
“She’s taking on more of a scoring role, but she’s still doing what she does,” Kim said. “That’s getting the ball to where it needs to go.”
Colleges have been after Jenna for that ability to score and pass since she started playing varsity basketball in seventh grade.
She then joined the AL Southern Starz travel club and her exposure to college programs grew. Jenna got invitations to college elite camps and even played in the Elite Girls Basketball Middle School All American Game as a representative from Alabama.
Jenna now has offers from multiple Division I schools including Ole Miss, UCF, Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, UAB, Vanderbilt and Auburn. Jenna hasn’t come to do a decision about what school she will choose.
“I think colleges like how much I love the game,” Jenna said. “Even a simple thing like a smile in a game they like. They like how excited I get with my teammates.”
She still has a full year to decide what college she wants to join. The Bulldogs are going for a third-straight area title this season, and they'll rely more than ever on Jenna.
If the last two years or even the first game of this season are any indication, she’s ready for the challenge. Another strong season could put her in a position to be remembered as a Priceville great with players like Wheeler and Benson.
“I want to make sure we just win,” Jenna said. “I just want to continue to work hard and build off of what we did last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.