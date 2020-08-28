Brewer High moved down the field crisply and scored first on its opening possession of the annual tussle with nearby rival Priceville High on Thursday night at the Patriots’ home field.
It wasn’t a sign of things to come. Instead, the Bulldogs defense settled in, and Jerry Burton and the Priceville running game got going. Mix in a key special teams play and the result was a 38-21 victory for Priceville in a game that Bulldogs head coach Chris Foster termed a “team win.”
At the beginning, it was Brewer quarterback Wyatt Styles moving his team steadily down the field. His 15-yard strike to Lee Murray moved the ball to the 1-yard line, and Styles capped the nine-play, 61-yard march with a 1-yard plunge.
Priceville (1-0) scored the next 38 points. It began with a big play by Priceville quarterback Wyatt Hurt, who fielded a bouncing snap, rolled left away from pressure and found a wide open Tristan Holmes for a 45-yard touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, Priceville’s JJ Vallejo hit a high kick that bounced away from the Brewer return men. Payton Fowler hustled down the field to cover the loose football at the Brewer 17-yard line. Burton, who finished the night with 187 yards on 21 carries, burst into the end zone on the next play and Priceville led 14-7 after Vallejo’s extra point.
Fowler provided the final points of the first half when he took his first carry 38 yards into the end zone with 7:21 left before intermission.
Priceville, which rushed for 268 yards as a team, put the game out of reach in the third quarter, beginning with a 63-yard touchdown burst by Burton on the first play after halftime. Priceville’s defense forced a fumble on the next play from scrimmage. The Bulldogs managed a 39-yard field goal by Vallejo after the mistake and sophomore Mason Cartee’s 46-yard run with 4:00 left in the half gave Priceville a 38-7 lead.
The Bulldog defense was sensational for most of the game. Holmes and linebackers John Looney and James Calvin Estes made several big plays. The Bulldogs, who limited Brewer to 68 rushing yards and 189 overall, also got turnovers from Cody Kennedy (fumble recovery) and Xander Gaines (interception).
“The defense was lights out all night,” Foster said. “Those last two scores were on the offense.”
Brewer (0-2) scored twice in the final 4:37. The Patriot touchdowns came on runs of three yards by Lukas Simpson and four yards by Gonzalo Ramirez.
