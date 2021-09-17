Priceville 18, Wilson 0: The Priceville Bulldogs got back on track Friday night with the shutout win over Wilson.
The win was a rebound after a 48-23 loss to Brooks last Friday.
Priceville (3-1) got on the board early when Mason Cartee scored on the first play of the game with a 55-yard rushing touchdown.
Cartee finished the game with 163 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Tristan Holmes scored the Bulldogs' third touchdown on a 36-yard fumble return.
Priceville will return home next week to take on Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.