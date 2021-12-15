When it comes to area schools and Tuesday’s reclassification announcement, nothing really surprising happened.
The biggest surprise was what didn’t happen. Priceville head coach Chris Foster expected to find out his Bulldogs would be making the jump to Class 5A this fall. Instead, they are back in Class 4A.
“I was shocked,” Foster said. “I had seen some preliminary numbers that had us in 5A.”
It made sense. The numbers are up at Priceville, one of the fastest growing places in North Alabama. Priceville’s average enrollment is listed at 387.3. That’s a jump from 338 reported two years ago during the last reclassification.
“There might have even been a little celebration when we saw how the numbers fell,” Foster said.
Priceville is the fourth largest school in 4A behind Satsuma (397), Corner (395.1) and Cordova (393.15).
“There’s a big difference from being one of the bigger schools in 4A to one of the smallest in 5A,” Foster said. “Being in 5A can mean the difference of 200 students from top to bottom. That could mean 15-20 football players. That would be a big difference.”
Priceville has been super competitive in 4A for the last three seasons under Foster with a 24-10 record and two playoff appearances.
Just two area schools are changing classifications. East Lawrence moves up from 3A to 4A. Lindsay Lane, which is fielding a varsity football team for the first time this fall, is moving up from 1A to 2A.
Neither move was a surprise. Both schools are growing. East Lawrence, which was the largest 3A school two years ago, saw its numbers jump from 282.90 to 325.2.
Lindsay Lane is a private school. Each private school student counts 1.35. Lindsay Lane’s number in 2019 was 119.07. The school’s new number is 149.85. That moves the Lions into Class 2A.
Austin is the second smallest school in 7A at 1,086.32. That’s a drop from 1,139.45 in 2019. Florence is the smallest 7A school at 1,085.25. Helena is the largest 6A school at 1,063.30.
Decatur, Hartselle and Athens find themselves in a six-team Class 6A, Region 7 with Muscle Shoals, Cullman and Columbia. Most regions have eight teams. That means seven region games with three non-region games to schedule. A six-team region means five region games and five non-region games to schedule.
“I like that we get to stay in a region with so many of our rival schools,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “Finding five other games after the season we just had (10-1) is difficult.”
Moore said they will play Austin the first week of the season.
Decatur head coach Jere Adcock found four non-region opponents to go with cross-town rival Austin. The Red Raiders are crossing over to play 6A, Region 8 schools Buckhorn, Hazel Green and Mae Jemison. That region also has just six teams. Decatur’s last game of the season will be with Class 5A Scottsboro.
The reclassification announced Tuesday by the Alabama High School Athletic Association is just for fall sports. The reclassification for winter and spring sports will come at the conclusion of those seasons.
