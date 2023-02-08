TRINITY — Priceville football hero Jake Langlois became a basketball hero Tuesday night.
The All-State linebacker hit a 3-point basket with 02.9 seconds left to lift Priceville to a 66-63 win over Good Hope in the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament at West Morgan.
“I didn’t know if it was going in, but I sure was hoping it would,” Langlois said.
The win moves Priceville into the finals Friday at 6 p.m. vs. host West Morgan. It will be the fourth meeting between the Morgan County rivals.
West Morgan (21-5) advanced to the finals in the first game of the evening with a 64-46 win over East Lawrence. Senior Carson Muse scored 25 points.
Priceville and West Morgan swapped out wins this season on the other team’s home court. Priceville won 63-46 at West Morgan on Dec. 9. West Morgan won at Priceville on Jan. 6, 50-31. They met in the Morgan County Tournament finals on Jan. 21 with Priceville winning a thriller, 46-44.
“We know each other well so there won’t be any secrets,” West Morgan coach Sam Brown said. “We better be ready to play.”
The fourth meeting won’t end either team’s season. They both advance to the subregional round on Feb. 14. If they keep winning, there could be a fifth meeting in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State.
Priceville 66, Good Hope 63: The Bulldogs (14-13) were challenged from the start. The Raiders jumped out to a 12-0 lead in this third meeting. The Bulldogs used a big second quarter to claim a 35-34 lead at halftime. The lead was four points, 50-46, headed into a fourth quarter that saw the game tied four times in the last 3:29.
Good Hope tied the game on two free throws with 1:24 left. Priceville’s next possession ended on a blocked field goal. A Good Hope missed field goal led to Priceville’s final possession. After moving the ball around to run down the clock, the ball ended up in the left corner in Langlois hands. The senior did not hesitate to let it fly. The swish of the net brought the Priceville faithful to their feet.
“That was just how we drew it up,” Priceville coach JR Dilbeck said with a big smile on his face.
Good Hope beat Priceville twice during the regular season by a total of eight points.
Priceville lived by the 3 vs. Good Hope. The Bulldogs hit 13. Sammy Holmes hit six and Cole Lindeman had four. Holmes totaled 26 point. He hit a huge 3 with 2:39 left to tie the game at 59-59.
Lindeman had 16 points and Langlois scored nine. He had five in the fourth quarter.
Good Hope hit nine 3s. Six came in the first half.
“This was amazing,” Langlois said. “We had lost two close games to them. Now we get West Morgan again. It’s going to be exciting.”
West Morgan 64, East Lawrence 46: The Rebels dominated from the start and led 37-24 at halftime. It was 50-31 after three quarters.
Muse’s 25 points included 11 in the third quarter. The senior was honored after the game for passing the 2,000-point milestone. He is the all-time leading scorer in West Morgan history.
Joining Muse in double figures were Byron Parrish with 16 and Jalen Fletcher with 13.
PJ Head led East Lawrence with 10 points.
