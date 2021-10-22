PRICEVILLE — A quick rain shower, which came with some lightning, postponed Thursday night’s kickoff at Priceville High about 30 minutes. As it turned out, it was worth the wait to hang out and watch Priceville and West Limestone string together a thrilling matchup with the Bulldogs escaping with a 56-50 overtime victory in a Class 4A, Region 8 game.
“That’s a game you couldn’t catch your breath in at any point,” Priceville head coach Chris Foster said after his team finished region play as the No. 2 team. “We kind of jumped on them early and they fought back all the way there to the end. They played a heckuva game, and I just told them that was a great high school football game.”
In the end, it was a pair of huge plays by Priceville (8-1 overall, 6-1 Region 8) that decided the outcome. Both came by players who were magnificent all game long. The first was a third-down interception by Priceville linebacker Jake Langlois on West Limestone’s overtime possession. Langlois, who had three interceptions in the game, worked to the middle of the field while West Limestone quarterback Colin Patterson scrambled to the right and outfought a receiver for the football at the goal line.
Two plays later, Mason Cartee ended a career night by bursting into the yards on 2nd down from the 8-yard line. Cartee, who rushed for 352 yards and six touchdowns, set off a massive celebration by the Bulldogs and allowed the coaching staff a chance to catch their breath.
Early on, though, Priceville looked like it might run away. The Bulldogs first three possessions produced lightning-quick touchdown drives of 61, 94 and 91 yards. The drives ended with a 10-yard scoring run by Cartee, a 60-yard touchdown run by Willliam Baker and a 42-yard run into the end zone by Cartee. Mix in Cartee’s 2-point conversion run after the first touchdown, and Priceville had a 22-0 lead.
However, West Limestone (5-4 overall, 3-4 Region 8) provided a sign of things to come when Dakota Wilson scored on a 68-yard run on the final play of the first quarter. Wilson followed with a 11-yard touchdown run after a Priceville turnover. But the Bulldogs settled down and built a 36-14 lead on a 68-yard run by Cartee and a six-yard scoring run by Jackson Prickett. West Limestone closed the half with a 41-yard scoring pass from Patterson to Christian Smith on the final play.
“We set the tone early and I felt like we kind of let off,” Foster said. “We tried to set it again in the second half and then we let off again.”
Priceville scored first in the second half when Langlois’ interception set up a three-yard Cartee run. West Limestone countered immediately with a 62-yard kickoff return for a score by Bradley Smith. The Wildcats climbed to within one score, 43-35, on a tackle breaking 25-yard scoring run by Wilson with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.
Cartee scored on a 57-yard run, spinning away from a tackle at the line of scrimmage, to give Priceville a 50-35 lead with 6:22 left. It took 32 seconds for West Limestone to make the score 50-42 on a 33-yard pass from Patterson to Haven Helms. The Wildcats got a defensive stop on the ensuing series, paving the way to send the game into overtime on a 20-yard scoring pass from Patterson to Christian Smith and a 2-point run by Jonah Smith.
