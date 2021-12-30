CULLMAN — Cole Lindeman scored a game-high 20 points as Priceville rolled past host West Point, 72-60, to claim the championship at the West Point Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
Priceville dominated the game from the tip, building a 39-19 lead at the half. The Bulldogs (13-3) led 55-35 after three quarters and controlled the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Chris Thomas had 13 points and eight rebounds for Priceville, while Elijah Hopkins finished with 11 points and eight assists. Josh Greenhill had 10 points and five rebounds.
Jay Lamar led West Point with 19 points and Andrew Lynn scored 16.
--
Metro Tournament at Homewood
--
Austin boys 66, Haleyville 40: Eddie Mitchell turned in a double-double performance on Wednesday, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Black Bears.
Elijah Tower had 12 points and seven rebounds for Austin, which led 34-15 after two quarters. Wesley Curtis scored eight points.
Rome Yarbrough had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Haleyville and Bo Mitchell scored 10 points.
Austin continues tournament play today in the winner’s bracket against Homewood-Bessemer City.
--
Chelsea boys 70, Hartselle 68: Luke Ward poured in a team-high 22 points for Hartselle in the tournament’s opening round.
Kiah Key and Ryan Dunn each scored 13 points for the Tigers and Thomas Itsede scored nine.
Paul Lanzi had a game-high 26 to lead Chelsea. Aiden Owens scored 13 and Carson Camper had 11.
Hartselle will play in the consolation bracket today against the loser of Hillcrest-Minor. Chelsea will face the winner in the winner’s bracket at 7:30 p.m.
--
Oneonta Classic
--
Oneonta boys 64, Decatur 61: Isaiah Slaughter led three Decatur players in double figures with 19 points in a close loss on Wednesday.
Ellis Dickman and Jayden Brown each finished with 11 points for the Red Raiders, who trailed 35-34 at halftime.
Wil Robertson had 14 points for Oneonta.
--
Randolph Holiday Classic
--
Decatur Heritage boys 61, Colbert County 50: Brayden Kyle flirted with a triple-double on Wednesday, finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to lead Decatur Heritage.
Bo Solley had 16 points for the Eagles and Mason Baxley added eight points and four rebounds.
Jay Whalen had 19 points for Colbert County.
Decatur Heritage plays Randolph today at 1:30 p.m.
--
Pike Road boys 69, Clements 39: Dylan Patrick led Clements with 14 points on Tuesday.
Trent Sanders added six points for the Colts, who trailed 40-16 at the half.
--
Keith Davis Memorial Tournament at Lauderdale County
--
Elkmont girls 56, Central-Florence 45: Three players scored in double figures as Elkmont wrapped up tournament play with a win on Wednesday.
Morgan Morris had 17 points to lead the Red Devils, while Paige Robinson and Thea Hamlin added 10 points each. Elkmont led 31-18 at the half.
Josie Higgins and Akeema Rivera each had 13 points for Central.
--
West Morgan Christmas Classic
Play at the West Morgan Christmas Classic was canceled on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather and will resume today at 11 a.m.
In girls play, Clements will face Russellville (11 a.m.) and West Morgan will play Falkville (2 p.m.). Boys games include Danville v. Elkmont (12:30 p.m.) and West Morgan v. Lawrence County (3:30 p.m.).
