Away from the basketball court, Priceville’s Leslie Hames shies away from the spotlight.
It’s on the court where Hames soaks it up.
The sophomore was a first-team All-State selection after averaging 18 points a game this past season for the Class 4A state runner-up. She was the MVP of both the Morgan County Tournament and the Northwest Regional.
It was Hames’ shooting ability from behind the 3-point line that helped propel the Bulldogs to their first trip to the state tournament.
Hames is The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year. Priceville’s Terrie Nelson is the 1A-4A Coach of the Year. She was also the state’s 4A Coach of the Year.
“I’ve always worked to be the best basketball player I can be,” Hames said. “This season I found out how much the hard work can pay off. That’s going to make me work even more to get better for next season.”
Hames is the third girl from Priceville to receive the Daily Player of the Year honor since 2018. Kathleen Wheeler received it in 2018 and 2019. Jenna Walker was the 2021 Player of the Year.
So in the last six years, Priceville girls have taken the honor four times. All three players have played for Nelson. This is the first time for Nelson to be the Daily’s Coach of the Year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized and it’s an honor to get to coach these girls,” Nelson said. “It was an amazing season by our girls to finally get the program a regional championship and a trip to state. I don’t think our program will ever be the same.”
Priceville (23-10) had a talented starting lineup and talented players coming in off the bench, but it was Hames’ 3-point shooting that was a game-changer for the Bulldogs. She hit 120 of 314 attempts this season. In one game she scored 30 points on 10 3s.
Hames’ touch from behind the 3-point line comes through good old hard work at home and at school. The Hames family has a half-court gym at home with a machine called the Shoot-A-Way, which sits under the goal and can return basketballs to the shooter. It allows a player to shoot a lot of field goals in a short amount of time.
Hames and her sister Lauren, who was a senior starter for Priceville, give the Shoot-A-Way credit for making a difference in their games. During the season, the goal each week for each sister was 1,500 made baskets with the Shoot-A-Way. In the offseason, the number rises to 2,500.
“I like to get up early and shoot before school,” Leslie said. “In the evenings after practice at school I like to shoot some more at home.”
The day before the state championship game in Birmingham, Leslie worked on her free throws at home.
“I told her not to shoot a lot, but she got on a streak and wouldn’t stop,” her father Tim Hames said. “It ended at 169 in a row.”
Hames’ 120 3s is seventh best in state history. Deshler’s Chloe Siegel and Cold Spring’s Camryn Crider are tied at No. 1 with 157 in a season. Siegel has the state record of 18 in one game. Hames’ 10 is tied for 13th.
“My goal is 19 in one game so I can have the state record,” Hames said.
If Hames can take that record from Siegel, it wouldn’t be the first thing she helped take away from the Deshler great, who was named the state’s 4A Player of the Year this week. Priceville beat Deshler, 65-61, in the Northwest Regional finals with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
It was a classic game between two great teams with great players. Hames scored 20 points and Siegel had 21.
“That was my favorite game of the year,” Hames said. “I have never played in a game quite like that with so much at stake.”
Priceville went on to beat UMS-Wright, 56-36, in the state tournament semifinals. The season ended in the championship game with a 76-59 loss to powerhouse Prattville Christian.
Now it’s time to look to next season. Hames plans to work on improving her footwork and defense. Her Shoot-A-Way will stay busy.
“One of the best things I did before this season was play games with my Dad and his friends at our church,” Hames said. “Playing against those men helped build up my confidence and made me stronger.”
Nelson is also looking ahead to next season. The Bulldogs lose two starters in Lauren Hames and Zoey Benson. Returning starters along with Leslie Hames are Gracin Prater and Ashlyn Johnson. Also back are key reserves Abby Langlois, Carly Jo Nelson and Lillyan Bloodworth.
“This team grew a lot from the start of the season to the end,” Nelson said. “It took a while for some players to become comfortable in their roles. Luckily they were a coachable team that wanted to get better.
“I’m excited about next season. It’s going to be different now that we’ve had that experience of going to state. I hope we appreciate how much work it took to get to state. It’s going to take that much and more to get back.”
