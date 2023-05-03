PRICEVILLE — Jackson Prickett says the first person he met when he moved to Priceville was Zach Chaney.
“It was in the seventh grade and he gave me a tour of the school,” Prickett said. “We’ve been best friends ever since.”
The best friends are playing key roles in the Priceville baseball team’s march through the Class 4A state playoffs.
They are providing solid defense up the middle with Prickett at shortstop and Chaney at second. They spark the offense with Chaney batting leadoff and Prickett second in the batting order.
On Thursday the seniors will lead their team into the quarterfinals of the state playoffs when the Bulldogs (28-5) host Saint John Paul II at 4:30 p.m.
“We’ve been solid up the middle for the last two seasons with both of them in the middle of the infield,” Priceville coach Preston Potter said. “They do a great job. Their experience has really been big this season.”
Priceville has a senior dominated lineup. The other senior starters are JoJo Garrison, Thomas Kerby, Robert Munive, Xander Gaines, Brayden Burney and Ty Parker. Catcher Wes Walker, a junior, is the only underclassman in the starting lineup.
This season Chaney and Prickett have been the table setters in the batting order for the Priceville offense. It’s been especially true in the playoffs.
Prickett is hitting .444 in five playoff games with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Chaney is hitting .412 with two triples, a double, two RBIs and five runs scored.
They both had key at-bats Saturday at Cordova in the seventh inning of the 4-3 come from behind win in Game 3.
Ty Parker led off the inning with Priceville trailing 3-2. He struck out, but still reached base when the third strike bounced to the backstop. Chaney was up next and worked the count full before hitting a triple to right center that scored Parker to tie the game.
That brought up Prickett, who starred at quarterback for the Priceville football team that won 11 games last fall.
“Our motto during football season was ‘Find a Way’ and that has carried over to baseball,” Prickett said. “I knew I had to find a way to get Zach in from third.”
On the second pitch Prickett saw he smacked a deep fly ball that turned into a sacrifice fly to score Chaney with the go-ahead run.
Pitcher Colman Gann closed out the bottom of the seventh for the victory. Priceville celebrated advancing to the quarterfinals in front of a stunned crowd of Cordova fans.
“That was the most exciting game I’ve ever played in,” Chaney said. “We were three outs away from being done, but we didn’t give up. This is really rewarding for all the hard work we’ve put into this season.
“What I think makes our team so special is that everything is a team effort. This is not a surge by one guy. This is a real team effort where everyone is contributing.”
Chaney is hitting .408 this season with 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 34 RBIs and 45 runs scored. He has signed to play in college at Tennessee Southern.
“Zach does a great job getting on base,” Prickett said. “It seems like every time I come up to bat there’s an RBI opportunity for me.”
Prickett has driven in 30 runs and scored 30 times while hitting.312 with nine doubles and a home run.
“Jackson and I have worked together so much at second and short that we think alike,” Chaney said. “It’s fun to be playing together with my best friend.”
Prickett has also been making a huge contribution on the mound as the team’s No. 3 starter. In the Game 3 win over Cordova, Prickett started and threw five innings with nine strikeouts and gave up two earned runs.
“My job was to go five innings and turn it over to the bullpen,” Prickett said.
Now the attention turns to Saint John Paul II. It’s a familiar opponent since the schools have competed in the same area as recently as last season.
“The best part about playing this week is that we get to play at home,” Chaney said. “After you go to a place like Cordova and survive, getting to play at our home field is really going to be special. There’s nothing like playing at home in front of a big crowd.”
