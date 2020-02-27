PRICEVILLE — After last season’s run to the playoffs, Preston Potter has told his baseball team that success this year may not be as easy.
“I’ve told them that we won’t sneak up on anybody this season,” Potter said. “You just can’t show up and expect to win.”
The season opener on Feb. 17 at home vs. Corner may have drilled the point home better than the head coach could have imagined. Priceville pitchers Dylan Johnson and Dakota Cartee combined to throw a no-hitter, but the Bulldogs lost 1-0. Corner pitcher Tanner Hayes struck out 11.
“Johnson and Cartee both pitched great,” Potter said. “Their guy just dominated us. It was a good lesson on being at the top of your game every time you come to the ballpark.”
Priceville went 19-14 last season and won the Class 4A, Area 13 championship. The Bulldogs lost to DAR in the first round of the state playoffs in a series that could have easily swung Priceville’s way. The season was another step on the path of success since Potter became head coach in 2017.
“We won 11 games that first season and then we had a big drop off in numbers between the top and our freshman class,” Potter said. “We bite the bullet and went with the younger guys and it’s paid off.”
Priceville is a team dominated with juniors, several who are experiencing their third season in the starting lineup. The middle infield is anchored with juniors Cole Smith at shortstop and Dylan Johnson at second base. Johnson hit .423 last season while playing third base.
Junior catcher Drew Gates was an iron-man behind the plate, while hitting .386. Potter is so confident in his catcher that he’s allowing Gates to call pitches. That’s practically unheard of these days in high school or college.
“He’s earned it. This is his third season to start and we trust him,” Potter said.
Junior Mason Mann provides a big RBI bat at first base. The outfield will be covered by Johnnie Keahey in center with Jordan Johnson and Wyatt Hurt at the corners.
Jordan Johnson, Hurt, Keahey are three big keys in an experienced pitching staff to go along with Tate Jones and Will King.
“We lost the two hardest throwers on our pitching staff from last season in Rhett Lemay and Nick Walker, but we have a lot experience and talent returning,” Potter said.
While the expectations have increased for Priceville, so has the strength of schedule. Potter has added several schools from higher classifications. That includes 6A Athens, 5A East Limestone, 5A Ardmore, 5A Russellville and 5A Arab.
“Last year we were just excited to be in the playoffs,” Potter said. “This year we would like to make the playoffs again and hang around a little longer.”
