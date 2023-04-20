PRICEVILLE — It’s already been quite the season for Priceville baseball.
After not making the playoffs last season, the Bulldogs are area champions, hosting a first-round playoff series Thursday and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
The team has come a long way since last season’s disappointment.
“The big difference this year is what our expectations are and how we live up to those expectations,” Priceville coach Preston Potter said.
The Bulldogs get a chance to add to those accomplishments when they host first-round opponent North Jackson in a 5 p.m. doubleheader Thursday. A third game, if necessary, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.
“Last year was a big letdown. It sure didn’t go our way,” senior pitcher JoJo Garrison said. “It’s a great to have an opportunity to make up for it this season.”
Priceville (24-4) has won 12 in a row. The losses were to 7A Huntsville, 7A Bob Jones, 5A Holtville and 5A Arab. Last week the Bulldogs moved into the top spot in the Class 4A rankings.
“Being No. 1 is pretty awesome,” junior catcher Wes Walker said. “It’s great to get recognized for all the hard work we’ve put in every day, but I guess it also puts a target on your back.”
Potter said pitching has been key for Priceville this season. In the past, the Bulldogs have been a team that could put a lot of runs on the scoreboard. Pitching always seemed to fall short, particularly in the playoffs.
“In the past we’ve had to try and stretch two good pitchers over three games,” Potter said. “It’s difficult to make that work in the playoffs”
Priceville’s last six playoff appearances all ended in the first round. The last time the Bulldogs advanced to the second round was in 2012. The only time they advanced to the third round was in 2005.
But Priceville goes into the playoffs with five experienced pitchers. Garrison, a Troy signee, is 6-2 with a 2.01 ERA. The right-hander has struck out 60 in 41 2/3 innings. Senior lefty Thomas Kerby is 4-0 with a 1.87 ERA. He has 71 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings.
Senior Jackson Prickett is the No. 3 starter. Sophomores Tyde Borden and Colman Gann are key arms out of the bullpen.
“We got a really good 1-2 punch with the two of them,” Walker said. “JoJo throws 88 to 90. Kerby is the crafty lefty with a lot of movement who throws around 83. He’s really put it all together this season.
“Having five really good pitchers that we can count on has really been huge,” Walker said.
The Bulldogs can still swing the bats. Senior second baseman Zach Chaney is hitting .423 with 17 doubles, three home runs, 31 RBIs and 40 runs scored. Walker is hitting .403 with eight home runs.
Senior outfielder Xander Gaines has come back from a broken leg suffered during basketball season to hit .410 with 18 RBIs, 16 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
“This bunch has really worked hard to get back to the playoffs,” Potter said. “I hope this is the start of a great run.”
