Sister acts have sort of been a thing with Priceville girls basketball.
Junior Zoey Benson’s older sister Skyler was a senior on the 2019 team.
This year’s team has sisters Lauren and Leslie Hames.
Probably the most talked about sister act is the one on the bench, where head coach Terrie Nelson is joined this season by her sister Jeaniece Slater.
“It’s something that’s been really special,” Nelson said. “I’m glad we have been able to make it work.”
Two things happened that led to Slater joining her sister’s coaching staff. First, assistant Kim Walker decided to leave coaching so she could watch her daughter, Jenna, play basketball at Western Kentucky.
The second thing was the death of Larry Slater, the father of Nelson and Slater. He died last May at age 74. The father was a pioneer in girls basketball in Alabama. He won 479 games as the women’s coach at Wallace State in Hanceville.
“We talked about it after Dad passed away,” Slater said. “Dad was always Terrie’s go-to when she needed coaching advice. Since she wouldn’t be able to call on him anymore, I thought maybe I could be her go to.”
Slater, who was Alabama’s first Miss Basketball in 1988, is not new to coaching. She was an assistant for her father at Wallace and even coached Terrie when she played for the Lions. In recent years, Slater has been a volunteer coach at Hartselle for head coach Gary Orr.
“There were times during games where Coach Orr would tell me to sit down and be quiet,” Slater said. “I told Terrie nobody but Coach Orr can talk to me like that. I said if you try that we’ll be wrestling on the floor.”
So far there have been no wrestling matches. Nelson, Slater and assistant coach Lannah Johnson have guided the Bulldogs to the Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State. Priceville (22-6) plays Handley (18-7) on Saturday at noon.
It’s been an entertaining season with the program’s first Morgan County Tournament championship, an undefeated record on the home floor and a fifth straight trip to a regional.
“Jeaniece brings a lot to the table. She’s got a lot of basketball knowledge to share,” Nelson said. “She’s really inspired the girls to win with defense. That’s been reinforced with our success in the county tournament and so far in the playoffs.”
The stepped up emphasis on defense has been really important this season because the team lost five starters from last year, including Walker.
“I told the girls from the first day that some people may see this as a rebuilding year for us, but I don’t see it that way,” Nelson said.
Priceville has just two seniors on the roster this season in Natalie Cartee and Olivia Gann. Injuries limited their playing time and opened the door for some younger players. When the All-Area team for Class 4A, Area 13 was named last week, Priceville was represented by two juniors, one sophomore and one freshman.
The team’s leading scorers junior Lauren Hames (12.5), junior Zoey Benson (11) and freshman Leslie Hames (9)
“It’s really been like coaching two different teams,” Slater said. “One team is the older players, who sort of know what to expect. The other team is the younger players who don’t know what to expect, but bring lots of energy.”
The sister act has also been entertaining to the fans. Several have pointed out how the sisters have similar mannerisms and reactions during the game. Only head coaches are allowed to stand during games, but Slater has a difficult time sitting. It’s often two coaches reacting with the same expressions for one official’s call.
“I really need a seat belt during a game,” Slater said.
Both sisters have been known to pass along some coach speak that they learned from their father.
“I’ll hear Jeaniece say something and I smile because I know who it came from,” Nelson said. “Sometimes when I say something she’ll smile and say I know where that came from.”
The wise words of Larry Slater are called “Slaterisms.”
“They were true when he said them and they still are true today,” Slater said.
The sisters admit that after their father’s death, walking into any gym was difficult. Anytime Priceville played, their father was there.
Because Wallace State was like a second home to them when Slater coached there, they are not disappointed to be playing in the Northeast Regional in Jacksonville. Neither one of them has stepped inside Wallace State’s Drake Coliseum since his death.
For every Priceville game there’s one extra seat on the bench. It’s reserved for Larry Slater.
“He was always there for us and he’s still there for us,” Slater said.
