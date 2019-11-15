NORTHPORT — Priceville couldn’t slow down a red-hot Northside passing game when the two teams met in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night. Northside quarterback Jake Corkren completed 17 of 27 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams eliminated Priceville, 41-14, at home.
Priceville’s season ends at 8-4 a week after winning its first playoff game in program history.
“They have really good quarterback,” Priceville coach Chris Foster said. “He has some good receivers, and they like to sling it around. They’re really proficient at it.”
Corkren made it known on the first drive he was going to have a big night. He tossed a 43-yard touchdown to put the Rams up 7-0. He followed that up with a 33-yard touchdown to put Northside up 14-0 on a drive in which he threw for 80 yards total.
Priceville responded with a 5-yard touchdown by Jerry Burton after recovering a Northside fumble to make it 14-7.
On Northside’s next drive, Corkren threw another 33-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 at the half. He threw for 274 yards in the first half.
“That’s our M.O. right now,” Northside coach Chris Hilliker said. “We rely on (Corkren) to make some throws. We had a lot of big plays tonight.”
Priceville made it a one-score game early in the second half with a 9-yard touchdown run from Burton
Northside came right back on the next play with a 79-yard touchdown pass by Corkren.
The Bulldogs were unable to reach the end zone again, and Northside cruised to the second round.
Northside has now won 11 games in a row. Like Priceville, it had no playoff wins in school history before this season.
“We have a lot of things we have to correct,” Hilliker said. "We’re going to get working on that here in a minute.”
Burton carried it 27 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season with 2,518 yards and 33 touchdowns.
The ending was not what Priceville hoped, but the Bulldogs made significant strides in improving their program. The eight wins were tied for the most in the team’s 18-year history. The winning season came just three years after the team went 0-10. Priceville went 4-26 total in three years before this season.
Priceville loses nine seniors, including offensive linemen Truman Terry, Seth Looney and Michael McNutt, as well as running back Jaxon Cross. It returns Burton and quarterback Wyatt Hurtt.
“I can’t put into words how valuable the seniors are,” Foster said. “It’s a great group of kids. Every one of them had a role on this team, and they played it to perfection.”
