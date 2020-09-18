PRICEVILLE — With the score tied at 35-all after nearly 48 minutes of momentum going back and forth, the football game between Priceville and Brooks on Friday needed a magical ending.
Priceville produced it.
Junior receiver William Baker hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs a 42-35 win. It was the kind of ending usually reserved for movies or books.
“I was just visualizing myself catching the ball and scoring,” said Baker. “It felt great. To catch the game-winning touchdown, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
The win was big for many reasons. Brooks is a stout region foe and defeating the Lions put the Bulldogs in a good spot in Class 4A, Region 8, while also erasing the sting from a 7-3 loss to West Morgan a week earlier.
“That was a great game for us to come out and have,” said sophomore Xander Gaines. “Especially after losing to West Morgan, for us to come out and get a win like that in a region game. It was huge.”
But the effects of that win can be found in more than just the region standings. The Bulldogs’ win over the Lions proved they have more arrows in their quiver than other teams realize.
Gaining respect
Priceville is coming off its best season in school history and a big reason is senior running back Jerry Burton. He rushed for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior in 2019, helping lead the Bulldogs to an 8-4 season and their first playoff win.
However, coming into 2020, the prevailing theory from teams outside of Priceville was that Burton was all the Bulldogs had. Shut him down and they had nowhere else to go.
Not so fast.
Priceville beat Brooks with players other than Burton stepping up.
Burton wasn't forgotten, rushing 21 times for 79 yards, but other players stole the spotlight this time.
Quarterback Wyatt Hurt threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Baker. Sophomore running back Xander Gaines carried the ball 14 times for 190 yards and had touchdown runs of 62 and 50 yards.
“I usually don’t get that many carries,” Gaines said. “But my runs were just hitting. The linemen were blocking perfectly and it set me up for a great game.”
Gaines ran all over any idea that the Bulldogs are just a one-trick pony.
“Jerry has done great things for us and he’s going to continue to do great things for us, but we have other people also,” Gaines said. “People are starting to understand that. They’re looking at us like a unit, and they’re starting to respect us as a team now.”
An attitude change
When West Morgan stunned the Bulldogs on Sept. 4, it might not have done the other teams in the region any favors.
“After the Brewer game we had the mentality of nobody can beat us,” said Gaines. “But the West Morgan (game) was a wake-up call. It showed that we had to get our head back in the game, because we’re not invincible.”
The attitude change was reflected in the Bulldogs’ performance against Brooks. Scoring six touchdowns, they put the whole region on notice that they are coming for their first region title since 2015, and just the second in school history.
Down seasons in 2016-18 followed that region title, but the Bulldogs say they're a different team now.
“I wasn’t even around when most of that was happening, so to me this is what Priceville football is,” Baker said. “Those kind of wins like Friday night, we definitely want more of them. The focus is there, now we just have to execute.”
