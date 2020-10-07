It seems like it was so long that it’s hard to believe Priceville’s lone loss of the season was a mere few weeks ago.

Of course, that could be because ever since that loss, the Bulldogs seem like a completely different team.

Only five weeks have passed since Priceville's only loss this football season, but it seems like longer because the Bulldogs have become a completely different team.

In week 2 they lost to rival West Morgan, a loss that came as a surprise to many. However, even more shocking than the loss was the measly three points the Bulldogs mustered. It was an offensive performance that seemed unbecoming of the Bulldogs.

Apparently, that’s how they saw it as well.

Since that game Priceville has been on a tear the likes of which has only happened one other time in school history. The three-point loss served as a wakeup call and now the Bulldogs are lighting up scoreboards like a tree on Christmas.

So, it begs the question, what has changed?

“After that game we had to make some changes personnel wise,” said head coach Chris Foster. “But the biggest change has been the amount of focus and attention they have brought to practice week in and week out since then. I feel like we’ve taken it up several notches since then.”

Foster stopped short of calling the loss to West Morgan, but it’s undeniable the effect that the loss has had on the Bulldog’s recent success.

“Yeah I don’t know that I would call it a blessing,” Foster said. “But when you look at the focus and effort they’ve given since then, you can see the effect it’s had.”

---

A new role

The turnaround that Priceville has undergone under Foster, who is halfway through his second season. Is astounding to say the least. After going 4-26 the previous three seasons. Priceville is 13-5 in one and a half seasons. That includes an 8-4 mark in 2019.

One of the biggest reasons the Bulldogs were so successful a year ago was running back Jerry Burton. Burton was a revelation for the team, rushing for over 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns en route to The Decatur Daily Class 1A-4A player of the year.

Burton’s numbers aren’t what they were a year ago, partly because the Bulldogs are spreading the ball around more. And, as long as they’re winning, Burton is happy to share the love.

“When you look at it, we’re winning and that’s all that really matters,” he said. “Last year I think I was firing on all cylinders so the coaches wanted to roll with me, but as long as we’re winning it doesn’t matter who’s carrying the ball.”

Despite his numbers being down, coaches have actually asked more of Burton this year.

“He’s had to take on new roles for us,” he said. “He’s played a lot of defense for us and I don’t think he played more than 10 defensive snaps last year. You also look at what he’s doing on offense, I think we had four touchdowns last week that he was the lead blocker for us.”

“To have a guy that was player of the year, back of the year, take on the role of playing defense or being lead blocker. That says a lot about his character.”

---

Rewriting history

Priceville has seen this kind of offensive output only once before, in 2015 when former Troy star quarterback Kaleb Barker was leading the charge.

That year the Bulldogs averaged 40 points per game en route to the school’s only region title. This offense has a chance to top those 2015 numbers

Currently, Priceville is averaging 39 points per game. However, they are averaging almost 50 in the four games since their loss to West Morgan. Burton says this year’s team could be better than 2015 because they are more well rounded.

“I definitely don’t want to say that Kaleb Barker made that team. But he was a Division I star and he was the star player at Priceville,” he said. “I think we have a chance because we’re a well put together team on both sides of the ball, up front and at the skill positions.”

Winning the school’s second region title won’t be easy. The Bulldogs have a gauntlet of teams to face that starts with Central this week and leads into Deshler and West Limestone.

Thankfully though, they have the lessons learned from the West Morgan game to get them through it.

“I feel like we have an explosive offense, and I felt like we had one going into West Morgan.” Said Burton. “But we saw that it doesn’t matter how good you are or how explosive your offense is. If you don’t come to each practice and game mentally focused, then you can lose to anybody. We don’t want that to happen again.”

.