Boys
Mason Cartee, Priceville
Cartee rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in an 18-0 win over Wilson. "I was proud of Mason for being able to overcome the sloppy field conditions and help our team come away with a victory," Priceville coach Chris Foster said.
Girls
Abby Yerby, West Morgan
Yerby had 58 assists and five aces in a tri-match sweep of area opponents Brooks and Priceville. She also had 37 assists in a sweep of Brewer and Fairview. "Abby works hard every day," West Morgan coach Alesha Hutto said. "Her teammates respect her and this work ethic."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s KJ Jones and Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams. Boys: East Limestone’s Alexander Mason and R.A. Hubbard’s Tyran Murphy.
