PRICEVILLE — The Priceville girls basketball team spent time watching some old video Wednesday.
It was from the team’s first game together last summer on a playdate at Wallace State in Hanceville.
The video session was not for reminiscing about old times. It was to watch a game vs. Prattville Christian. That’s the same team Priceville plays today at 4 p.m. for the Class 4A state championship.
“Tuesday after we beat Pike County (in the semifinals) we stayed as a team to watch to see who we would play,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “During the game one of our girls said I remember them. We already played them.
“I didn’t remember it. When we got back I checked our videos and there was the game with Prattville Christian. How strange is that?”
So this Priceville team’s first game together and last game will be against the same team. The stakes will certainly be much higher in the second meeting that is scheduled to tipoff at 4 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
Priceville (23-9) didn’t have to watch the video from the summer playdate to find out how good Prattville Christian really is. The Panthers (33-3) showed it in their 52-37 semifinal victory over New Hope.
Prattville Christian’s Coco Thomas (5-foot-11, Sr.) scored 20 points and had 19 rebounds. Hannah Jones (6-2, Sr.) had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Ally Blankenship (5-2, So.) shot 17 3-point shots and made four for her 12-point total.
The Panthers shot 34.5 percent (19 of 55), pulled down 49 rebounds, scored 26 points in the paint and had 23 second-chance points.
“They are an impressive team,” Nelson said. “They have a lot of size and like to take advantage of it.”
Prattville Christian had to be impressed with what it saw from Priceville in its 56-36 semifinal win over Pike County. The Bulldogs took control early and were never challenged.
Leslie Hames led with 15 points while hitting two of five 3-point attempts. Gracin Prater scored 12 points and had seven steals.
The Bulldogs shot 39.2 percent (20 of 51), claimed 37 rebounds, scored 28 points in the paint and had 15 second-chance points.
Priceville matches Prattville Christian’s height with seniors Zoey Benson (6-0) and Lauren Hames (5-9). Coming off the bench is freshman Abby Langlois (6-1).
One edge in Prattville Christian’s favor is experience playing in Birmingham. Priceville played its first ever game in the state finals Tuesday. Prattville Christian won Class 3A state championships in 2021 and 2022.
“We’re just going to have to D up, be physical and block out,” Benson said. “We’ll need to play a clean game and stay out of foul trouble.”
If Benson sounds like a coach, it may be because this is her fifth year with the varsity program. She's learned a lot from her coach.
“I teach at the junior high and drive to the high school every day for practice,” Nelson said. “When Zoey was in the eighth grade she was tall enough to help out the varsity. I told her you can just ride to practice every day with me.”
Benson has seen the highs and lows that have been a part of the Priceville program’s long journey to where they are today.
“I really thought we would never be playing for a state championship in my time here,” Benson said. “There had been so many other great players and teams before me. I really don’t understand why we are the team that made it.”
This is Lauren Hames’ third season in the program. She started her prep career at Danville.
“It’s crazy to think that my last game in high school is for a state championship,” Hames said. “I want us to make the most of this opportunity.”
Hames and her sister moved to Priceville to be closer to family and to be part of a basketball program that is highly respected.
“It’s special to play here for Coach Nelson,” Hames said. “I always looked up to Jenna Walker (former Priceville All-State player) and everything she did. I feel like my game has really grown and made me a better player.”
Priceville hopes the second meeting with Prattville Christian turns out a little different from the first meeting in the summer. The Panthers left Wallace State with a three-point win.
“To win a state championship you have to beat the best,” Nelson said. “If we play our best, we can do that.”
