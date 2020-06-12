It seems ever since Chris Foster agreed to become the new football coach at Priceville, it’s been one twist and turn after another.
First, he became head coach last July after Jason Simmons left to join the coaching staff at Oxford.
“I accepted the job one day before the dead week for All-Star week started,” Foster said.
The Bulldogs went into workouts the following week with the new coach from Brookwood in Tuscaloosa County trying to learn the names of his players.
“Thankfully this year I just have to learn all the freshmen,” Foster said.
Expectations for last season were not high for Priceville after four wins in the previous three seasons. The Bulldogs turned into the surprise team of the season, with an 8-4 record that included the school’s first ever playoff victory at home.
Foster was named The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Coach of the Year. Running back Jerry Burton was the Player of the Year after rushing for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns.
After the post-season honors came, Foster said he looked forward to having an offseason to work with his players in the weight room and in spring practice. Those plans came to a screeching halt thanks to the coronavirus that shut everything down in March.
“It’s tough for kids to stay motivated when they aren’t competing together with their teammates,” Foster said.
Foster and his wife Misty added a daughter to the family on May 29 when Harper Grace was born. Everybody, including 3-year-old brother Rhett, is doing fine, but the night of her birth was a little more exciting than her parents wanted.
“My wife went into labor, and things progressed pretty fast,” Foster said. “Thankfully, Decatur Fire and Rescue got there in time for the delivery or I might have had to do it myself.”
Foster missed the first two days of summer workouts because of his daughter’s birth. He’s been back this week directing the program to get the Bulldogs ready for what he hopes is another special season.
“I think the kids are excited about the opportunity to top what we did last year,” Foster said. “The community really embraced last year’s team. We’re looking forward to doing it again.”
The pieces are there. Priceville has five starters back on offense and six on defense. The starters back on offense include Burton, quarterback Wyatt Hurt and linemen Tyler Cappi and Koal Legg. Linebacker John Looney returns on defense.
“We lost everybody on one side of the offensive line from center to tight end,” Foster said. “That will be tough to replace.”
The path to success is going to be a little different for Priceville this season. The Bulldogs moved from Class 4A, Region 7, which was mostly teams to the east, to Region 8 with mostly teams to the west.
Priceville’s Region 8 rivals are West Morgan, West Limestone, Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers and Wilson. It was Rogers that Priceville beat, 44-23, in last year’s playoff win at home.
The Bulldogs open the season at home on Aug. 21 vs. West Point.
