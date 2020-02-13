Priceville senior Lannah Johnson battled multiple knee injuries, including an ACL tear her sophomore year, before getting healthy this season. Johnson is a key member of the Bulldogs’ rotation.
She scored two points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and a steal in Priceville’s 70-23 subregional win over Fayette County. Johnson is one of three seniors on the girls basketball team.
Priceville heads to the Northwest Regional on Friday. The Bulldogs will face Deshler. Last season, Priceville lost to eventual champion Rogers in overtime.
Johnson sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman ahead of Priceville’s biggest game of the season.
Question: How difficult was it to come back from the knee injuries that you had?
Answer: “The ACL (injury) was hard to come back from most definitely. In the end, it’s all worth it. I got hurt right before the season started, so I never actually got to play during the season. For me, I didn’t think about it. I just thought about coming back to the community and playing basketball again. I wasn’t really stressed or worried about my knees.
Question: If you had to give advice to someone playing in regionals for the first time, what would you say?
Answer: “I would definitely tell them that it is nothing new. You’re playing on the same basketball court. You just have to go out there and fight with your team. I’d say just play the way that you know how to."
Question: What’s different about this Priceville team than some of the past teams?
Answer: “I think we’re definitely more passionate toward each other. We definitely have a connection on and off the court. We just have a close bond.”
Question: You guys recently won a third straight area championship. What was that moment like?
Answer: “It was definitely a night to remember. We made history for the community, the team and the coaches. It’s something that will not be forgotten.”
Question: How important is the fan support that Priceville girls basketball gets?
Answer: “It’s really big. It helps us play with energy since they give us encouragement. It’s definitely a really good environment to pay in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.