PRICEVILLE — Talk to any football coach, and just about all of them say the next game is the biggest game.
Friday night the Priceville Bulldogs (9-0) visit Huntsville to play the Randolph Raiders (7-1), and it’s a big, big game. At stake is the Class 4A, Region 8 championship.
You can tell it’s big when you see Priceville head coach Chris Foster taping a TV interview on the team’s practice field just before an afternoon practice.
You can also tell it’s a big game when the Class 4A state rankings have Priceville at No. 4 and Randolph at No. 10. Priceville’s ranking is the highest in school history. Randolph’s ranking is a first in school history.
“I’m anxious to see how we play in a big-game atmosphere,” Foster said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It should help get us ready for what we may face in the playoffs.”
In a lot of ways these programs are mirror images. Both teams have seats reserved at the playoff table. They both will have home games against the two teams from Region 7. One playoff bracket prediction has Rogers at Priceville and Brooks at Randolph.
There’s a lot of history at stake in this game. Priceville has never had a 10-0 season. Last year’s team went 9-1 in the regular season and then went 1-1 in the playoffs to finish with 10 victories for the first time in school history.
A 10-0 record for Priceville would mean just the second region championship in the program’s football history, which goes back to 2006. The first one came in 2015 when All-State quarterback Kaleb Barker passed the Bulldogs to an 8-3 season.
“A 10-0 season is what this group of seniors has talked about since they have been in the program,” Foster said. “Getting 10 wins last year has really carried over to this season and set the bar really high.”
In Foster’s four seasons at Priceville, the Bulldogs are 33-10 with what will be three trips to the playoffs.
Randolph has been playing football for 23 years and has never won a region championship. The Raiders also set a school record last season with a first 10-win season. The Raiders matched the Bulldogs last season with a 10-2 record that included a 1-1 playoff record. Head coach David Lloyd (22-9) is in his third season at Randolph.
The season numbers suggest a close game. Priceville averages 43.6 scoring points in nine games while giving up an average of 16. The Bulldogs’ defense has three shutouts and held five opponents to 14 or less points.
In eight games, Randolph averages 47.4 points on offense and allows 15 points on defense. The Raiders’ defense has three shutouts and held five opponents to 14 or less points.
“I really don’t know what to expect Friday,” Foster said. “I know it’s going to be a contrast in style. They like to throw it and we like to run it.”
The Randolph offense is led by quarterback Andrew Hunter and receiver Nic Strong. Hunter threw for 291 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-12 win over New Hope last Friday. Strong caught four of the touchdown passes with 183 yards receiving. Hunter has passed this season for 2,508 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The Priceville offense is led by All-State running back Mason Cartee. Last year, Cartee carried the ball 293 times in 12 games for 2,363 yards and 32 touchdowns.
This season the Bulldogs have continued to be a run-dominant team. Priceville’s offense has 3,767 yards of offense and 52 touchdowns. The running game has totaled 3,270 yards and 44 touchdowns.
“Everybody knows what Mason can do. Teams want to stop him,” Foster said. “Luckily, we have some other players who are pretty good when they get their hands on the football.”
Sophomore Blitz Clemons has rushed for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Xander Gaines has 556 yards and six touchdowns. Jaylen Moseley, a senior transfer from Hazel Green, has 409 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Quarterback Jackson Prickett doesn’t run the ball much. He throws it even less, but with great results. Prickett is 16 of 28 with eight touchdowns and 497 yards.
In last Friday’s 72-45 win over Westminster Christian, Cartee, Clemons, Gaines and Moseley each rushed for over 100 yards. Cartee led the way with 21 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Moseley scored five touchdowns. Clemons had two.
“We see teams try to stop us with 11 defenders (close to the line of scrimmage),” Foster said. “If we can get past the first wave, we usually have a chance of hitting a home run.”
Gaines leads the team with a long run of 91 yards this season. Long gains for the other backs are 80 for Cartee, 73 for Clemons and 65 for Moseley.
“The experience of being on this team has been humbling,” Moseley said. “I’m blessed to be here. I’ve felt welcomed since the first day I got here.”
The depth at the running back position has allowed Foster to lighten the offensive load for Cartee. It has allowed Cartee to play a bigger role on defense this season.
Leading the way up front is an offensive line led by seniors Blaxton Royster (5-foot-10, 235 pounds) and Brodie Mattox (5-9, 165). They are joined by juniors Sam Lecroix (5-11, 201), Isaiah Mendoza (5-8, 219) and Brody Oliver (5-10, 172).
The size of this year’s line is in sharp contrast to last year when the Bulldogs had All-State Tyler Cappi (6-2, 300) bull-dozing defenders.
“I think we had a lot of doubters about the offensive line this season,” Mattox said, “but we’ve proven that technique can make up for a lack of size.
“We give a lot of credit to our running backs. They do a great job of reading the holes and finding their way through the line. There’s nothing sweeter than seeing one of them break a long run.”
The rushing attack chews up the yards and eats up time off the clock. It can pressure opposing offenses into feeling like they must score touchdowns on every possession. It can wear down a team physically and mentally.
It’s a recipe for success that has Priceville closing in on what could be its 17th straight regular season win.
“We’ve been preparing for this all season,” Mattox said. “We want to keep on task with another big win Friday.”
