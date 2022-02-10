HUNTSVILLE — Cole Lindeman scored a team-high 19 points to lead Priceville past Saint John Paul II 77-67 in the Class 4A, Area 13 semifinal Wednesday at Westminster Christian Academy.
The Bulldogs (22-7) will face Westminster Christian in the area tournament final Friday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats swept the two regular season meetings between the teams.
Also for Priceville, Jake Langlois had 15 points, Elijah Hopkins 14 and Chris Thomas 11.
Thomas Howald led all scorers with 27 points for Saint John Paul II. Sean Morgan had 14.
Priceville coach JR Dilbeck discussed the coaching staff's emphasis with the players throughout the season.
"Three words we put on the board that we've left up there all year from the first day of practice was 'trust, share and team,'" Dilbeck said. "Getting into tournament time trusting what we've done all year long is good enough to get us here. We're not trying to change anything we are ... sharing the load and sharing the ball."
Priceville jumped out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead and held a 23-14 advantage after one period. The Bulldogs increased that to a 15-point cushion, 37-22, late in the first half.
The Falcons pulled to within nine points, 40-31, by halftime and were down five, 46-41, with 4:22 left in the third period.
Priceville closed the frame with a 14-4 run and held its largest lead, 62-45, after a 2-point basket by Xander Gaines to open the fourth quarter.
SJPII responded with eight straight points and extended the run to 16-6 to trail 68-61 after two points from Howald at the 3:57 mark of the fourth period.
Lindeman helped sealed the win with two free throws and a steal that led to a layup to put Priceville ahead 73-61 with 2:36 remaining in the game. Lindeman and Hopkins combined for the Bulldogs' final five points from the free throw line and Howald capped the Falcons' scoring with two threes.
Dilbeck credited the Falcons for their relentlessness.
"I thought we had several chances to put 'em away but Coach Blanding does a good job, his kids play hard, and they just kept hitting shot after shot," Dilbeck said. "I told our guys the toughest team usually wins these kind of games and we found ways to get some stops and really just had guys putting the ball in the basket."
Langlois said he and his teammates stressed resilience as the Falcons made their runs.
"Just keep pushing through it," Langlois said. "Keep our minds straight."
"Just doing what we've done all season," Hopkins added. "Not letting the pressure get to us. The biggest thing is our defense. If we dominate on defense we have a good chance to win any game."
