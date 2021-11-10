Bob Godsey says that as a football fan he enjoys watching film of the Priceville Bulldogs.
“They really look like they enjoy playing football together as a team,” Godsey said. “That’s what any coach would want.”
As the head coach of the team that faces Priceville on Friday in the second round of the playoffs, Godsey, the Madison Academy head coach, said preparing for the Bulldogs brings a lot of headaches.
“There’s not a lot of mystery to what they are going to do,” Godsey said. “Everybody knows they run the ball and they do it well. Our defense has to be really disciplined because you have to defend so many gaps in the line. That’s not easy for high school kids.”
Priceville and Madison Academy both enter the game with 10-1 records. Madison Academy finished the season ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. Priceville never made into the top 10.
Madison Academy has been playing football since 1963. The Mustangs have been to the playoffs 26 times and won three state championships.
Priceville has had a team since 2002. This is the program’s fourth appearance in the playoffs and the Bulldogs have never advanced beyond the second round.
To take it even further, the first meeting between the schools is a battle of one of the powers of Class 4A football against a program trying to earn some respect.
It’s also a meeting of two of the top running backs in the state. Priceville’s Mason Cartee has rushed for 2,224 yards and 31 touchdowns. Madison Academy’s Will Stokes has rushed for 2,114 yards and 35 touchdowns.
“Priceville has developed their identity and they play with a lot of confidence. That’s huge,” Godsey said. “They keep the ball away from you and limit your possessions. You had better make wise use of the possessions that you do get.”
Both teams opened the playoffs last Friday with impressive performances. Madison Academy beat Hamilton, 55-0. The Mustangs led 35-0 at halftime. Stokes rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns.
Madison Academy quarterback Carson Creehan completed 16 of 20 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. One of the touchdown passes went to William “Bump” Burgreen of Decatur, who had eight catches for 76 yards.
The Mustangs are led on defense by linebacker Chuck Moore with 120 tackles and linebacker Deuce Spurlock, a Michigan commit, with 100 stops.
Priceville beat Etowah, 31-14. Cartee had 34 carries for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
“What Priceville does is similar to what Northside does,” Godsey said. “We played Northside in the playoffs last year (28-21 loss). I think our defense this year is a little more equipped then it was a year ago just from having seen it before.”
This is Godsey’s third season at Madison Academy (25-8). He coached 16 seasons at Hartselle (141-51) with 14 trips to the playoffs, including a state championship in 2011.
Godsey’s coaching staff includes former Decatur assistant coaches Rod Lovett and Lee Cagle. Lovett’s son Cooper is a defensive lineman/tight end for the Mustangs. Former Brewer head coach Dan Styles is also on the coaching staff.
