HANCEVILLE — It’s the middle of February and the West Limestone basketball team is clicking on all cylinders.
What else is new?
Coach Justin Taylor’s Wildcats always seem to show up at crunch time when the high school season moves to the playoffs.
West Limestone advanced in the Class 4A Northwest Regional at Wallace State on Tuesday with a 54-38 whipping of Haleyville.
The Wildcats play Brooks in the finals Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. with a trip to the state tournament in Birmingham on the line.
West Limestone is looking to make its second-straight trip to Birmingham. Talladega beat West Limestone, 60-48, in last year’s 4A state championship game. West won the 4A state championship in 2015.
Unfortunately for two other area teams in Class 4A, the season came to an end on Tuesday. The Deshler girls rallied to beat Priceville, 75-64. Priceville led 47-46 after three quarters.
The West Morgan boys ran into a buzz saw vs. Brooks and got beat 62-41. From the 5:57 point in the second quarter, Brooks outscored West Morgan, 26-8, through the end of the third quarter.
• West Limestone boys 54, Haleyville 38: The Wildcats took control of the game early with a 15-5 advantage after one quarter. It was 29-10 at halftime.
“Being up 19 at halftime is a scary place to be,” Taylor said. “It’s hard to keep that same intensity in the second half.”
West Limestone did keep the intensity up in the second half and built the lead to as many as 25 in the fourth quarter.
The scoring combo of River Helms and Camryn Williams continued to click. Helms had 22 and Williams 14. West Limestone shot 67 percent from the field (21 of 31).
The championship game will be the fourth meeting between Area 15 rivals Brooks and West Limestone. The Wildcats won the first two by a combined 15 points, but lost the third meeting on its home floor, 57-39, in the area tournament on Feb. 7.
• Brooks 62, West Morgan 41: The Rebels first trip to the regional since 2016 got off to a great start with the team hitting its first six shots. The hot shooting hit a cold spot in the second quarter thanks to a Brooks defense that limited West Morgan to 10 field goals the rest of the way.
West Morgan scored just two points in the second quarter and eight in the third quarter. The Rebels hit 16 of 47 field goals for 34 percent.
“We got stagnant on offense from where we’ve been the last couple of weeks,” West Morgan coach Justin Henley said. “We didn’t get many offensive rebounds when we needed them.”
Senior Ashton Owens led West Morgan (18-12) with 15 points. Freshman Carson Muse had 12 points.
West Morgan entered the regional on a five-game winning streak that saw them win the area tournament as a No. 4 seed and advance to Hanceville.
• Deshler girls 75, Priceville 64: The Bulldogs matched one of the top girls programs in North Alabama through three quarters, but the fourth quarter gave the edge to Deshler.
Deshler outscored Priceville, 29-17, in the final quarter to force a matchup with Rogers for the Class 4A Northwest Regional championship on Wednesday.
The game started out like it would be a blowout with Deshler leading 20-10 after the first quarter. Priceville answered with a big quarter of its own taking a 33-30 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs were up 47-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Priceville went up 58-57 with 4:42 to play, but would not score again for the next 3:18 seconds. By then Deshler had built an eight-point lead at 67-59.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort from this team all season,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said.
Junior Jenna Walker led Priceville (21-10) with 24 points. Freshman Zoey Benson had 15 points. Senior Lannah Johnson closed out her career with 12 points.
Free throws were Priceville’s downfall. The Bulldogs were 21 of 37. Priceville hit 30 of 56 field goal attempts, but just 4 of 17 in the final quarter.
