PRICEVILLE— If football games are won at the line of scrimmage, then it’s no surprise that Priceville is in the second round of the playoffs.
Priceville’s offensive line has cleared holes for a rushing attack that has 3,992 total rushing yards this season. Seniors Truman Terry (5-foot-10, 280 pounds), Michael McNutt (6-7, 330) and Seth Looney (6-0, 263) play alongside junior Koal Legg (6-4, 280) and sophomore Tyler Cappi (6-2, 275) to form one of Class 4A’s most dominant groups up front.
“After warming up, coach (Chris Foster) always tells us that everything starts with us,” Looney said. “Every play, we have to stop somebody from tackling our guys. It always starts with us.”
Priceville (8-3) won its first playoff game in the program’s history last week behind those five linemen. Running back Jerry Burton rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-23 win over Rogers.
The offensive line created running lanes for Burton just like it has all year. Burton has 2,390 on 321 carries (7.45 average) and 31 touchdowns. Senior Jaxon Cross and junior Peyton Fowler have 785 and 456 rushing yards, respectively.
“We knew when (Burton) crossed 1,000 yards in the fifth game that this was a dominant group,” Legg said. “Now, he’s over 2,000 yards and still going.”
Priceville’s next opponent in the Class 4A playoffs is Northside out of the Tuscaloosa area. Northside (10-1) also won its first playoff game in school history last week.
The Rams gave up 183 yards rushing on 39 attempts against Hokes Bluff in a 35-21 win. That’s an average of 4.69 yards.
Priceville averages 7.2 yards per carry this season and 356 rushing yards per game.
“We can tell when our momentum builds,” Terry said. “In the third or fourth quarter, we can tell that teams get tired of us.”
The five linemen have played together since last season. Legg, McNutt and Terry have played together since youth football. Looney came from Hartselle and originally played a skill position before bulking up later in his high school career. Cappi moved to Priceville his freshman year after living in California and Korea. He earned some playing time last season as a freshman.
Since then, the group has developed the chemistry that a lot of offensive lines try so hard to have.
“Chemistry is crucial. When teams are shifting, we’re able to communicate with each other,” Terry said. “It helps so much to have the same guys together. If you have a new guy, he doesn’t have the same type of bond.”
The Priceville offensive line is still playing its first season under a new coach in Foster. He is the third coach the seniors have played for in their careers.
Foster and the offense are appearing to be a perfect match. He comes from an offensive line background. He serves as the offensive line coach, too.
“He told us at the beginning of the year that this team would go as far as the offensive line went,” McNutt said. “We took that role and just embraced it.”
Foster knew the strength of this team was going to be up front. He designed his offensive to take advantage of that group being strong run blockers.
That’s led to Priceville having more wins this season (8) than in the past three seasons combined. The 2015 team also won eight games but failed to win a playoff game.
The three seniors on the offensive line were a combined 4-26 before this year. Winning a playoff game will be a lifelong memory for them. They now are focused on keeping the run going to make even more history.
“We were tired of the last three years,” McNutt said. “We lost games constantly. We finally had enough of it.”
