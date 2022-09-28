PRICEVILLE — Jake Langlois and Brian Speegle play inside linebacker for the Priceville Bulldogs
Their job is to make tackles. There are two ways to tell how successful they are.
According to the team stats, Langlois leads the undefeated Bulldogs through six games with 64 tackles. Speegle is right behind him with 63.
“We like to compete on the football field against each other,” Speegle said. “We both want to have the most tackles.”
Or you can just look at their helmets. Every tear and nick in the giant “P” on each side and the giant gold stripe down the middle, plus the swapped paint tell a story of hard-hitting success.
“They are two of the nicest guys on the team, but when they put on the pads they get mean,” Priceville defensive coordinator Preston Potter said.
Speegle tops the team with double-digit tackles in four games. Langlois has three, including two games with nine tackles. Langlois also has the team high of 16 vs. Fairview.
The linebacker duo leads a defense that has been Priceville’s most improved unit this season.
The Priceville defenders are averaging giving up 12.5 points a game. That’s an improvement over 20.4 last season, 24.6 in 2020 and 27.3 in 2019. That's a pace that could set a program record.
Meanwhile the Priceville offense continues to hum along at a high clip with 37.3 points a game. The average was 37.2 in 2021, 31.8 in 2020 and 29.7 in 2019.
Priceville, which hosts St. John Paul II this week, has won 30 out of 40 games in the past four seasons, but several of those wins came because the offense just outscored the opposition. This season’s 54-47 win over Fairview was like that.
Four of the wins this season have been the reverse with defensive gems over Plainview 20-8, Madison County 35-0, DAR 47-0, and New Hope 40-0.
It’s not just Langlois and Speegle. The rest of the unit includes, in the defensive line, Deacon Hall, Brodie Oliver, Jaidan Gordon, Ryan Hanks, Cole McWhorter and Jacob Sloan. The linebacker crew also has Brodie Mattox, Sage Smothers and Blitz Clemons. The defensive backs are Mason Cartee, Luke Bragwell, Xander Gaines, Jaylen Moseley, Reece Young and Ty Parker.
Many of the Priceville players play on both offense and defense.
“Having a defense that plays like that takes a lot of pressure off your offense,” Priceville head coach Chris Foster said. “When you can count on your defense getting stops, your offense doesn’t have to score every possession.”
Friday’s 28-21 win at Scottsboro was the best of both worlds. Priceville led 14-13 at halftime. Scottsboro led 21-14 at the start of the fourth quarter and had the ball at the Bulldogs’ 26. The Priceville defense held. Then the Priceville offense drove for the tying touchdown by Gaines with 2:28 to play.
Priceville then got an interception by McWhorter at the Scottsboro 26 with 1:30 left to play. Cartee scored the go-ahead touchdown with 46 seconds left. Cartee then came up with an interception in the end with no time left to seal the victory.
“Friday night, they hit us in the mouth. We were not happy with how we played,” Langlois said. “You win as a team. Sometimes the offense is going to have to come through. Sometimes it’s the defense. Sometimes it’s both.”
Potter is in his 10th season coaching the defense at Priceville. He’s seen good times and bad. He likes what he’s seeing from the defense this season.
“The Fairview game was a wakeup call,” Potter said. “Our guys knew they were better than that. They showed it with shutouts in the next three games. They weren’t happy to see the shutout streak end.
“That's part of what makes this group so much fun to coach They have great instinct and a lot of experience. They don’t have to think a whole lot about what they need to do. They just read and go make plays.”
