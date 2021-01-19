Sammy Holmes scored 27 points to lead the Priceville eighth grade boys to the Morgan County Junior High Tournament championship last Saturday with a 71-33 win over Eva.
Holmes hit six 3-point shots. Priceville (19-3) hit 13 of 22 3s. Colman Gann added 14 points. Luke Hood had 10 assists.
Other players on the championship team are Ty Thornsberry, Caleb Lawrence, Reece Dilbeck, Trey Howell, Kandon Dugger, Tatum Sivley, Carter Barnett, Brody Collins, Cooper Clark and Nash Thomas. The Bulldogs are coached by J.R. Dilbeck and Matthew Mooneyham.
— David Elwell
