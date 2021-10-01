PRICEVILLE — Pretty wasn’t a requirement for Priceville High to keep pace in the top group of Class 4A, Region 8 by building a comfortable halftime lead behind the running of Mason Cartee and holding on for a 58-43 victory over visiting Rogers on Friday night.
“Offensively, we moved the ball really well,” said Priceville head coach Chris Foster, whose team improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in region play. “Defensively, they just got us on a couple of pass plays, and I felt like we lost a little bit of our discipline late, which is disappointing.”
Once again, it was Cartee, a 5-foot-10, 186-pound junior, carrying the load. Cartee ran 28 times for 254 yards and scored five touchdowns. He was particularly effective in the first half, gaining 194 yards and scoring all of his touchdowns. Many of his runs featured broken tackles, including a pair of touchdown runs when he ran through defenders at the line of scrimmage before bursting for the score.
“That’s something I feel like he’s added to his game this year,” Foster said. “He was always kind of a shiftier back. This year, he’s added a little bit of a power element.”
Cartee’s first-half performance was the highlight of a half that ended with Priceville taking a 42-21 lead into the locker room. The Bulldogs opened the game by appearing to force a three-and-out but a roughing-the-punter call came a play before the Pirates scored on a 52-yard run by Darby Clemmons.
Priceville answered by stringing together a 61-yard drive that ended with Cartee scoring on a 10-yard run. The Bulldogs’ next possession featured a 34-yard run by Cartee that was followed on the next play by his 30-yard touchdown run. Rogers (2-4 overall, 1-3 region) countered with a touchdown run, culminating with a one-yard run by quarterback Brock Killen, before Priceville answered again. The Bulldogs' third score began with a 35-yard kickoff return by Xander Gaines. Cartee then raced 35 yards untouched to give the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead.
The teams traded touchdowns with Cartee scoring on a 40-yard run and Killen connecting with Austin Keeton on a 28-yard scoring pass before the Bulldogs took control late in the half. Cartee scored on a 15-yard run with 1:30 left in the half, and the Bulldogs forced a fumble that was recovered by Joey Lubisco on the ensuing kickoff. Shortly afterward, quarterback Jackson Prickett threw a 41-yard touchdown strike to William Baker that gave the Bulldogs a three-touchdown lead at halftime.
Priceville’s second-half scores came on a 49-yard interception return by Samuel Holmes and a 12-yard run by Prickett. Cartee had a pair of 2-point conversion runs in the second half. Rogers scored three times in the second half, including on a 70-yard pass from Killen to Keeton.
“You want to see growth from your team each week,” Foster said. “Offensively, we fixed some of the things we’ve had in the past. Defensively, we have a lot of Wing T teams coming up, so we had a lot to learn from tonight.”
