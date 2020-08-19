Lay of the land
Priceville moves west in Class 4A, joining a region mostly made up of teams from the Shoals area. The Bulldogs' only carryover opponent is West Morgan, which Priceville beat, 24-22, last season.
It will be in Class 4A, Region 8 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, West Limestone, West Morgan and Wilson. Its non-region opponents are Brewer (Aug. 28), Danville (Sept. 25) and St. John Paul II (Oct. 30).
Head coach
Chris Foster enters his second season with the Bulldogs after a historical first year last season. Foster joined Priceville late in the summer and led his team to an 8-4 record and its first playoff appearance since 2015. It is his first time being a varsity head coach.
“They know what I expect now,” Foster said. “I understand where they’re strong and weak at. I look for it to be a more comfortable environment and more streamlined this year.”
Last season
Priceville experienced just its fifth winning season since the program started in 2002. Priceville won seven of its 10 regular-season games and was close to earning a region title. The Bulldogs then won their first playoff game in program history, beating Rogers 44-23. Priceville’s season came to an end in the second round with a 41-14 loss to Northside.
Last three seasons
Before last year’s playoff run, Priceville experienced a pair of 2-8 seasons under Jason Simmons, who left to be an assistant coach at Oxford, and Dirk Strunk. Priceville is 12-20 in its last three seasons.
Words to grow on
“We want our kids to push each other to be better. That’s really been the goal,” Foster said. “Competition is what is going to drive us to get better.”
Quarterback
Wyatt Hurt returns as the team’s quarterback after starting the entire season last year. While most of Priceville’s offense centered on the running game, Hurt was a reliable leader. He enters his senior season.
Offense
The center of Priceville’s offense, running back Jerry Burton, will be back after a productive junior season. The finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A Back of the Year rushed for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns. That came after rushing for 1,350 yards his sophomore year.
Priceville will have some work to do on the offensive line, however, after losing three seniors. Foster expects a lot of open competition on the offensive line and also sees Burton playing a big part in the offense once again. Senior Koal Legg and junior Tyler Cappi return up front.
“(Jerry) wants to help his team compete and win any chance he gets,” Foster said. “He does anything the coach asks him to do.”
Defense
Outside linebackers Tristan Holmes and John Looney will lead the Priceville defense. They’re returning starters who enter their senior seasons. Looney had 94 tackles, and Holmes recorded 93 tackles.
Hurt and senior James Calvin Estes are also players who will return for their senior seasons on defense. Burton is also expected to play a big role on defense.
Foster described the unit as a “bend, don’t break” type of defense that picks and chooses when it will be aggressive.
Must-see games
Priceville opens its region schedule with a road trip to West Morgan for both an in-county game and a region game on Sept. 4.
“Anytime you open with a game that’s both in your county and a region game, that’s always going to be a big game,” Foster said.
Final word
“It’s our second year, so I want to see our returning kids show that they have a good grasp of what we were doing last year, so we can build that,” Foster said. “We don’t want to restart from the ground up.”
