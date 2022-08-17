--
Lay of the land
Priceville will be in Class 4A, Region 8 with DAR, Madison County, New Hope, North Jackson, Randolph, St. John Paul II and Westminster Christian.
--
Head coach
Chris Foster will enter his fourth season as head coach at Priceville. The Bulldogs are 24-10 under Foster with two second-round playoff appearances.
--
Last Season
Priceville (10-2, 6-1) finished second in Class 4A, Region 7 and advanced to the second round of the 4A playoffs.
--
Last three seasons
Priceville has gone 24-10 with two playoff appearances under Foster.
--
Words to grow on
After never winning a playoff game in the school's previous 17 years of playing football, Priceville has won two in the past three seasons. Still, the Bulldogs aren't satisfied.
"I'm not sure if the standard here is set yet," Foster said. "Priceville has never gone to playoffs in back-to-back years, so there's still things we need to work on to bring consistency to the program."
--
Quarterback
Senior Jackson Prickett will return at quarterback after starting all 12 games in 2021.
Despite the Bulldogs having a run-heavy offense, Prickett still threw for 654 yards and six touchdowns.
--
Offense
Priceville will have to replace four out of its five starting offensive linemen, including Tyler Cappi, who signed with Troy.
The offensive line is the backbone of Priceville's offense, so finding replacements is imperative.
"We have some talented guys; they just lack game experience," Foster said. "Trying to get them reps against as many different fronts that they'll see has been important."
Blaxton Royster is the only returning offensive lineman. Isaiah Mendoza, Brody Oliver and Brodie Mattox will help fill the holes, while the fifth spot is still up for grabs.
At the skill positions, the Bulldogs return running back Mason Cartee. The senior rushed for nearly 2,363 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2021 and was a 4A first-team All-State player.
Also back is Xander Gaines at wide receiver.
--
Defense
Like Cartee on offense, the defense will be headlined by Jake Langlois. The senior linebacker racked up 131 tackles and five interceptions in 2021 and was All-State honorable mention.
Brodie Oliver is the lone returning defensive lineman. Isaiah Mendoza and Deacon Hall will fill the holes.
Luke Bragwell and Larsen Speegle will start at linebacker, along with Xander Gaines and Sage Smothers.
Cartee and Jackson Prickett will return in the secondary.
Many players will play both ways, something the Bulldogs have prepared for.
"I tell my guys every year that we're going to play the best 11. If that's one guy both ways, then so be it," Foster said. "So we train them like they're going to play both ways, so if they do they're ready for it."
--
Must-see games
Priceville moves back into a familiar region, but will see a much different style than it's faced the past few years.
"This is the region we were in my first year, so I don't think it will be as big of a change as my second year was," Foster said. "In the last region we were in, we saw a lot of Wing-T, this region will be more spread."
--
Final word
"Next step for us is making the playoffs two years in a row. It's something that's never been done and it's important," Foster said. "Competing for a region championship and making it to the third round would also be huge."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.