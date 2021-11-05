PRICEVILLE — Respect isn’t a given when the Priceville football team steps off the bus on Friday afternoons. It takes more than the eye test for the Bulldogs.
“We got one large guy (300-pound two-way tackle Tyler Cappi) and a lot of smoke and mirrors around him,” Priceville head coach Chris Foster said with a laugh.
What they do on Friday nights, on the field, is how the Bulldogs have earned respect.
“Sometimes you might look at us and think we might not have the biggest size on the field, especially going against a team like Deshler,” said linebacker-tight end-placekicker Cody Kennedy (5-10, 187). “They had some real good size. But the way we’ve been taught and the way we practice, it doesn’t matter how big a kid is, we’re going to put you on your back.”
In this case, we’ll let the results gauge the accuracy of that scouting report as the Bulldogs prepare for tonight’s Class 4A first-round playoff game against visiting Etowah. The Bulldogs won a school record nine games in 10 outings. They’ve shut out three opponents, compared to four shutouts in the school’s first 20 seasons of varsity football. And they've won by an average score of 40-19.
Individually, the leaders are junior running back Mason Cartee, who has rushed for 29 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards, junior linebacker Jake Langlois, who has amassed more than 100 tackles and intercepted six passes, Cappi, a two-time All-state selection, and fellow senior Tristan Holmes, who set the tone with actions and words. But this team has not reached these heights by being individuals.
“You form a bond with your team,” Kennedy said. “You become like brothers. It’s your family, and when you see them do something good, it makes you happy.”
For many players on the team, winning football games is what they know. Priceville is 23-9 with a pair of playoff appearances over the past three seasons. Many players in a special group of seniors, which includes Cappi, Kennedy, Holmes, William Baker, KeKey Fletcher, Joey Lubisco, Landon Shockley, Tyler Staats, Nash Terry and Garrison Woodall, either watched or played on a 2-8 team as freshmen. They also may have been in the stands during a period when the Bulldogs were 4-26 over three seasons after winning the school’s lone region championship in 2015.
What is the difference between then and now?
“This big difference, from my freshman year, is no one got along,” said Baker, a playmaker at receiver and safety. “Everyone was fighting each other. It wasn’t a good team atmosphere. Ever since then, everyone has been like a family.”
That bond really began about the time Foster took over the program. He had little time to work — being hired about a week before fall camp opened — and brought in a different style of football. Before he arrived, the Bulldogs spread out the offense. He bunched up the formation and implemented a physical running style of football.
“When Coach Foster came in, I was blown away at how we all clicked in that offensive style,” Lubisco said.
Timing was a factor.
“We had a really large offensive line that first year,” said Foster, who also inherited standout running back Jerry Burton. “I just let some of their talent work to our favor. I lucked into a group that, (first), hadn’t had a whole lot of success and were hungry. I was their third coach in three years. They were just kind of ready to dive into whatever game plan we had. Luckily, it was a good fit with the scheme and players and personality. It worked out really well.”
His first team finished 8-4 and won a playoff game for the first time in school history. Last season, the Bulldogs lost four games in region play but three of those losses were by a combined 12 points. This season, the Bulldogs dropped a 48-23 decision at region champion Brooks and outlasted West Limestone, 56-50, in overtime. Other than that, the Bulldogs have won every game in 2021 by double digits.
“The big thing is, and I’ve heard my assistants talk about it, we’re not in the install phase anymore,” said Foster, who will become the program’s leader in career wins with one more victory. “I feel like the kids’ football knowledge has really grown.
“That first year, we had to show kids they could beat teams they’ve never beaten before. This year they just expect it. They feel like they can be in the game with anyone. The hardest thing to do as a coach is to put that belief in them. I feel like they’ve kind of reached that point.”
For the seniors, it came at precisely the right moment.
“It means something to have this in our last year of high school,” Kennedy said. “It’s something you can talk about and brag about when you get older.”
