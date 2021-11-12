HUNTSVILLE — Before Friday night, the Madison Academy Mustangs and Priceville Bulldogs had never crossed paths on the football field.
Neither team will forget their meeting in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Madison Academy won 35-7 behind five touchdown runs by running back Will Stokes.
The senior rushed 28 times for 225 yards. His five touchdown runs of 6, 15, 2, 4 and 21 yards gives him 40 touchdowns for the season.
The Mustangs (11-1) advance to the quarterfinal round to play at Good Hope.
For Priceville (10-2) it was the end of the winningest season in school history. It was just the fourth trip to the playoffs and second in three years under head coach Chris Foster.
“We have a lot to be proud about,” Foster said. “We just have to get back to work and get better.”
Stoke’s first three touchdown runs had Madison Academy up 21-0 at halftime.
The third quarter was time for Priceville’s star running back Mason Cartee to shine. After being held to just 18 yards on nine carries in the first half, Cartee led Priceville's attempted comeback that cut the lead to 21-7.
Following the score, Priceville reached for and found some more momentum by recovering an onside kick. The Bulldogs drove to the Madison Academy 26 and faced a fourth and two. Cartee took a direct snap, moved to the left side and slipped and fell down for a one-yard loss without being touched.
Five plays later, Stokes had his fourth touchdown of the night and the game was essentially over.
After being bottled up in the first half, Cartee rolled up 129 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. His touchdown came on a three-yard run to end a 16-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter.
The combination of the 16-play drive and recovered onside kick off kept the Madison Academy offense off the field the entire third quarter.
“I’ve seen that happen from the other side, but I’ve never had that happen to one of my teams,” Madison Academy head coach Bob Godsey said.
Godsey has coached 24 years and won 208 games. He was impressed with Priceville.
“They have a really good team and gave us fits,” Madison Academy coach Bob Godsey said. “We tried to turn the tables on them and make them grind out long drives. For the most part it worked.”
The game had one turnover and it was a biggie. A Priceville pass from its 24 late in the second quarter was intercepted by Kanen Hamlett, who made a one-handed catch. He returned the ball to the Priceville 19. Six plays later, Stokes had his third touchdown for the 21-0 led.
“I wished I hadn’t called that play,” Foster said. “That’s on me. I made that call, and it really hurt.”
Third down was a big factor in the game. Madison Academy was good on seven of nine third down attempts. Priceville was good on three of 10 attempts.
“I really can’t explain what this season has meant to me,” Priceville senior Cody Kennedy said. “I love my brothers on the field and my coaches. I’m proud to have been a Bulldog.”
